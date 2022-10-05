A look down Moraga Street from the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps in the Sunset District on Friday, March 15, 2019. San Francisco officials are nearing a deal to allow at least four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in The City, and up to six units on corner lots.
Come next July, developers will have the green light to build on Irving, Valencia, and West Portal
An initial version of the much-
debated fourplex legislation was vetoed in June by Mayor London Breed, who charged that it would “set back housing production” in a city that desperately needs it. Supervisors fell one vote shy of the eight votes needed to override Breed’s veto, leaving the fate of fourplex legislation uncertain.
The bill’s shepherd, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, was left with three choices: give up and move on; amend the legislation in a way that would secure a veto-proof supermajority of supervisors; or amend it to win over the support of six supervisors and Breed.
It appears option three is the winner, largely because it pares down the initial proposal.
“It seemed to me that there was just too much in that piece of legislation,” Mandelman told The Examiner.
The new bill — which was given a unanimous recommendation by the Board of Supervisors’ Land Use and Transportation Committee on Monday — addresses several of Breed’s concerns with the initial version.
Mandelman reduced the amount of time, from five years to one year, that a property has to be under the same ownership before it is transformed into denser housing.
Also, the original version of the bill would have eliminated single family zoning in San Francisco, but the compromise would leave it intact.
In her June veto letter, Breed criticized the elimination of single family zoning, saying it was a way to circumvent SB 9. This relatively new state law automatically allows a duplex or lot to be split in every single family zone — without the hindrances that are often found in San Francisco, such as discretionary review, which allows neighbors to object to development proposals.
The city bill does nothing to streamline San Francisco’s notoriously laborious permitting process. But that was never its intent, Mandelman said.
“We have started a conversation about streamlining that will continue,” Mandelman said. “We do need to address, figure out if there are steps we’re willing to take to make it easier to build.”
If the compromise on fourplex legislation is successful, it would leave both the state law and city law in place. So a property owner who wants to build a duplex on a single family lot could do so, by right, and be assured a streamlined permitting process. Alternatively, the same property owner could build a fourplex, but they would be subject to the city’s normal permitting process.
Dropping the elimination of single family zoning from the bill will ensure SB 9 still applies in San Francisco, and thus anyone on a single family lot will be ensured a streamlined process if they want to build a duplex.
Supervisor Dean Preston expressed dismay about the switch from a five-year to one-year ownership requirement, but ultimately acquiesced. He originally proposed the requirement as a way to assuage concerns about property speculation.
