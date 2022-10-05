Fourplex legislation

A look down Moraga Street from the 16th Avenue Tiled Steps in the Sunset District on Friday, March 15, 2019. San Francisco officials are nearing a deal to allow at least four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in The City, and up to six units on corner lots.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

It must be spooky season because something in San Francisco has arisen from the dead.

San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the mayor’s office are nearing a deal to allow at least four units of housing on every residentially zoned lot in The City and up to six units on corner lots.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com