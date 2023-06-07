Amid intensifying wildfires, floods, and other environmental challenges, homeowners in San Francisco and across California have enough to worry about while keeping a roof over their heads.
Now, the pressure has been taken up a notch after two of the state’s biggest home insurance providers, Allstate and State Farm, announced last month they will no longer provide new applications to California residents.
But at least two of their competitors are staying in California.
Farmers Insurance, the state’s No. 2 insurance provider according to the Insurance Information Institute, and CSAA Insurance Group, which is No. 3, told The Examiner they have no plans to follow Allstate (No. 4) and State Farm (No. 1) out of California.
“Our primary focus is to continue serving the needs of our customers,” Farmers Insurance told The Examiner in a statement. “While we continue to monitor the changing developments in the California insurance marketplace, we remain actively engaged with the California Department of Insurance and others interested in improving the availability of property insurance in the state.”
CSAA Insurance Group told The Examiner that following “careful review of our exposure, we continue to offer insurance in Northern California as long as our underwriting criteria are met.”
State Farm announced the decision on May 26, citing myriad issues as to why the provider would stop providing applications.
“State Farm General Insurance Company made this decision due to historic increases in construction costs outpacing inflation, rapidly growing catastrophe exposure, and a challenging reinsurance market,” the company said in an online statement. State Farm specifically mentioned wildfire risk, maintaining that the company would continue to work with the state to “help build market capacity in California” and monitor the situation.
“We take seriously our responsibility to manage risk,” the company said in the statement. “We recognize the Governor’s administration, legislators, and the California Department of Insurance for their wildfire loss mitigation efforts.”
Car insurance isn’t affected by the change and existing customers should still be able to work with the provider.
A statement from the California Department of Insurance last week emphasized that State Farm’s move was temporary, but the company gave no indication in their announcement when the situation might change. According to the department, the reasons for State Farm’s decision boil down to climate change, higher reinsurance costs across the industry and global inflation.
“Short term, expect disruptions as agents scramble to find solutions for prospective clients,” said Dustin Lemick, CEO and founder of the jewelry insurance company BriteCo, in an emailed statement to The Examiner.
Although current customers are not affected by the departure right now, Lemick warned that future claims from current customers could lead to disqualification from coverage. “Even a jewelry rider claim could yield a nonrenewal,” he wrote.
A rider is an addition to a current contract that would change the terms of the original policy, and while it can be added at different times throughout the contract, it could affect the contract’s premium.
The effects of California’s insurance shakeup could ripple across the broader industry potentially signaling that California is heading in the direction of Florida, which has some of the highest premiums in the country.
Allstate announced on June 2 it was leaving California, citing similar issues as State Farm. But Allstate told The Examiner in a statement that it had already paused accepting new applications last November.
“The cost to insure new home customers in California is far higher than the price they would pay for policies due to wildfires, higher costs for repairing homes, and higher reinsurance premiums,” the company said, adding that it couldn’t adjust to changing prices because of Proposition 103.
Passed in 1988, Proposition 103 requires insurance companies to get approval from the California Department of Insurance before implementing property and casualty insurance rates.
“The cost to insure new customers and pay claims would be higher than the price they pay for policies,” Allstate told The Examiner.
According to Janet Ruiz, the strategic communications director of the Insurance Information Institute, Proposition 103 does act as a barrier to insurers being able to price prospectively based on climate models. It also bars insurers from “incorporating the cost of reinsurance into the price of coverage,” and “slows down and restricts the size of property insurance rate increases” during the California Department of Insurance rate approval process.
“Addressing these California-specific restrictions on how insurers operate could go a long way toward preventing a Florida- or Louisiana-style insurance crisis,” she told The Examiner in an emailed statement.
One solution for Allstate customers would be to “un-bundle their coverages so that claims under one coverage don't impact their homeowner renewal,” Lemick said. This is potentially possible because Allstate offers a lot of their policies in packages, bundling homeowners insurance with auto, life and other forms of insurance.
“Regardless, it's best to consult a knowledgeable agent about how to best tailor coverage for market disruptions,” he said.
California homeowners will now face a smaller market in which to acquire home insurance, which could make it harder to buy a home in general, according to reporting by the Associated Press, and the state-run option, the California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan, could get inundated by desperate residents.
While the California Department of Insurance has not yet commented on Allstate’s departure, the department said last week there are 115 home insurance companies still operating in the state, “depending on the particular features of the home, the home’s wildfire risk score, and the community in which it resides.”
“The California Department of Insurance is focused on what we can control – the safety of our homes and communities,” the department said. “We have been here before after major wildfires. What’s different is the actions that we’re taking – the first-ever insurance discount program for wildfire safety and unprecedented wildfire mitigation investments from the State Legislature and Governor.”