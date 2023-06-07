Does Location Impact Home Insurance Cost in California? Everything You Need to Know

California homeowners now face a smaller market in which to acquire home insurance, which could make it harder to buy a home in general.

Amid intensifying wildfires, floods, and other environmental challenges, homeowners in San Francisco and across California have enough to worry about while keeping a roof over their heads.

Now, the pressure has been taken up a notch after two of the state’s biggest home insurance providers, Allstate and State Farm, announced last month they will no longer provide new applications to California residents.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com