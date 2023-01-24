Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California.
A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far.
A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes, has led to only a trickle of new development. That was the finding of a new study released last week by the Terner Center for Housing Innovation at UC Berkeley.
How the state blew up its zoning codes and embraced new development
Also known as the California HOME Act, the bill was sponsored by San Francisco’s own State Sen. Scott Wiener. It was adopted in 2021 and took effect on Jan. 1, 2022.
“When you’re looking at a major housing bill, a mere 12 months into its effective date, you have to take the results with a grain of salt,” Wiener told The Examiner. “These bills, they never start fast out of the gate, it’s always a slow burn.”
Under the law, any lot formerly reserved for a single-family home can be split into two, and each of those lots must now allow up to a duplex. In effect, the law eliminated single-family zoning in California and allowed any single-family lot to be developed into four units of housing.
To conduct its analysis, published on Jan. 18, the Terner Center polled 13 cities across California.
Come next July, developers will have the green light to build on Irving, Valencia, and West Portal
Thus far, San Francisco reported receiving four applications for lot splits, two of which were approved. The City received 25 applications for new units under SB9 and has approved four of them.
That’s a glacial shift in a City with acute housing needs. For comparison, The City’s new Housing Element charts a path to develop 82,000 units of new housing by 2031.
The story is much the same in other cities. Los Angeles, which has a significantly larger population than San Francisco, received 211 applications for new units under SB9 and has signed off on 38 of them, the most of any cited in the Terner Center study.
The results could be viewed as a disappointment for those hoping to see a surge of new housing development in a state desperately in need of it. California’s housing shortage is well-documented, and laws like SB9 — despite voluminous debate and staunch opposition upon their adoption — are just beginning to make a dent.
On the other hand, the early results could quell any of the fears aired by the bill’s opponents in 2021, who warned that it would torpedo local governments’ control over housing development and function as a handout to developers.
“Sometimes when we have these debates there's a perception that if a bill gets signed into law, the next day apartment buildings are going to sprout off the curb,” Wiener said.
But Wiener remains optimistic.
Another of his cornerstone policies, SB35, took effect in 2018. It streamlined housing development in cities that fail to meet their housing production goals, but the early impact was muted. Now, he said, SB35 and a constellation of similar new laws are beginning to make a difference.
“We’re seeing a number of state housing laws that are having very tangible, significant benefits,” Wiener said.
Development happens slowly, Wiener added, and “we’ve spent 50 years digging into this hole” by limiting housing development.
“We’re now unraveling that and it’s going to take some time to fix the problem,” he said.
Under AB 2011, suburban arterials like El Camino Real could become “ribbons of density”
Even at the time it was adopted, the SB9’s own authors described its impacts as modest. Toni Atkins, president pro tem of the Senate, told The New York Times in 2021 that it amounts to “a gentle density increase that respects the character of neighborhoods.”
That has largely played out.
In its first year, the results were “limited,” according to the authors of the Terner Center study, David Garcia and Muhammad Alameldin.
The Terner Center conducted an analysis in 2021 that estimated some 700,000 new homes could theoretically be built under the new law. But even at the time, it was clear that not every single family home owner would rush to place their home on the market, only to have it snatched up by a developer of new multifamily units.
Despite the lethargic early returns, hope is not lost for SB9.
“It is still too early to say that SB9 is not working,” the study’s authors wrote. “Limited uptake of the new law may be impacted by the capacity and staff constraints that many planning departments are experiencing, alongside rising interest rates, high inflation and ongoing supply chain/construction disruptions.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.