When it comes to adding housing within San Francisco, the question of increasing density while maintaining The City’s unique historic character cuts to the heart of the debate over what is — and what should be — permissible in residents’ backyards.
That’s why a handful of architects set out to reimagine the low-lying Sunset district on The City’s west side in a recent competition. The winner of the contest, hosted by the American Institute of Architects, San Francisco, was a peachy bungalow with large, undulating windows belying the ten homes packed into a single-family lot.
But under the City’s current zoning requirements, the winning project — “Sunset Steps” — wouldn’t be allowed to move forward. Neither would many of the designs submitted to AIASF’s contest.
That’s because the western half of San Francisco has historically been designated for single-family housing since a zoning law — widely criticized as racist — passed the Board of Supervisors in 1978.
But now, as The City searches for space to build 82,000 new units over eight years as part of its state-mandated Housing Element, the surf-worn Sunset is ripe for upzoning.
Two new zoning concepts recently introduced by the planning department propose changes to density rules around transit and commercial corridors such as Judah and Taraval streets.
If approved, such thoroughfares could see designs similar to “Sunset Steps” and other awardees added to the mix.
The proposals were judged on their environmental impact and feasibility, as well as how seamlessly they fit in with the fog and seafoam persona of the suburban neighborhood. But the criteria specifically left out requirements about how many units to include.
The San Francisco Planning Department is also racing to comply with instructions from Mayor London Breed to develop a new set of laws that accommodate the necessary increase in housing.
There are four major components to the department’s rule revamp: rethinking zoning, coordinating funding for affordable projects, fortifying community protections and simplifying permitting.
The new zoning plan, called Expanding Housing Choice, is due in the spring of 2024 as a part of the mayor’s Housing For All initiative, which looks to set guidelines to implement The City’s housing element.
“It’s past time to undo the exclusionary zoning limits of the 1970s,” Rich Hillis, The City’s director of planning, said in a press release. “Increasing housing capacity along mixed-use transit corridors without changing the architectural character of our neighborhoods is consistent with the Housing Element and a critical step toward housing the San Franciscans of today and of the future.”
San Francisco’s most recent zoning law allows up to four units of housing on a single lot in the middle of a block and up to six units on a corner lot. A proposed law, currently in front of the Board of Supervisors, would allow up to 12 units — but only with the addition of more lots.
To get 12 units, the law calls for three lots. With two lots, eight units would be allowed. The City’s new proposals aim to further expand density allowances, specifically focusing on The City’s west side.
But progress has been slow. San Francisco approved an average of eight permits for newly constructed units per month in February, March and April, according to federal data.
Since 2005, just 10% of all new housing and 10% of new affordable housing has been built on what planners consider “housing opportunity areas,” which include neighborhoods as far east as Chinatown and westward throughout the Richmond district and the Sunset.
In total, the areas cover 50% of San Francisco. In the Inner Sunset and Sunset-Parkside, fewer than 300 units were built between 2005 and 2019, respectively.
Under state requirements, The City expects to add 36,200 new units to the designated “opportunity areas,” in addition to some 50,000 already in the planning pipeline to be scattered across the entire 49 square miles.
That’s where projects like Sunset Steps, designed by Los Angeles- and Portland-based West of West Architecture & Design, could help San Francisco meet its density goals.
The design was one of 70 houses submitted to AIASF’s contest. The six winning designs stretch the limits of a single-family lot and invite a new vision of shared space and community: a co-housing space with flexible walls, tiny homes parading through backyards by turning garages into underpasses, and interlocking lofts.
AIASF asked that designers follow building and accessibility code requirements to ensure the mock-ups were fire-safe and structurally sound. The call for submissions mentions the 4-6 unit zoning and says that “additional units are encouraged.”
AIASF organizers hope to bring the designs to the community “in a way that people can come and look at them and think about them and think about their neighborhood,” said Ann Tourney, a member of AIA and a judge of the competition.
“We don’t want it to end with the competition,” she said. “Because there were so many good ideas and so many talented designers who tackle this problem really, really easily.”