When it comes to adding housing within San Francisco, the question of increasing density while maintaining The City’s unique historic character cuts to the heart of the debate over what is — and what should be — permissible in residents’ backyards.

That’s why a handful of architects set out to reimagine the low-lying Sunset district on The City’s west side in a recent competition. The winner of the contest, hosted by the American Institute of Architects, San Francisco, was a peachy bungalow with large, undulating windows belying the ten homes packed into a single-family lot.

