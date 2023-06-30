730-Stanyan-Street-from-the-southwest-corner-of-Stanyan-Street-rendering-by-OMA.jpg

The project also includes plans for an early child care center, retail and a public community space.

 Rendering by OMA

City leaders broke ground this week on a 160-unit housing complex in the Haight-Ashbury

A momentous step in a years-long effort to transition the lot from affordable hamburgers to affordable housing.

730-Stanyan-Street-from-along-Waller-Street-rendering-by-OMA.jpg

The building will run along Stanyan St. from Haight St. to Waller St, directly across the street from Golden Gate Park.

Ex // Top Stories

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua