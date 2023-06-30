City leaders broke ground this week on a 160-unit housing complex in the Haight-Ashbury
A momentous step in a years-long effort to transition the lot from affordable hamburgers to affordable housing.
An eight story, mix-use development at 730 Stanyan St. will replace an old McDonald's that's been mostly vacant since The City purchased the land in 2018.
The project also includes plans for an early child care center, retail and a public community space.
The building will run along Stanyan Street from Haight to Waller streets directly across from Golden Gate Park. Twenty of the new units will be dedicated to transitional-age youth residents and twelve will be for homeless families. The units will vary in size from studios to three-bedrooms.
"Years of work by The City and the community have gone into this corner at Haight and Stanyan," said Mayor London Breed in a statement. "And I can't wait to welcome the first residents into their new homes. This is exactly the kind of project we need in neighborhoods across San Francisco."
San Francisco bought the fast food building as well as its parking lot, a 38,000- square-foot parcel altogether, for$15.5 million. The site had long been plagued by violent brawls and drug busts.
In 2015, then City Attorney Denis Herrera issued a public nuisance letter to the McDonald's Corp. and the franchise owner, demanding that they address the "lawlessness" in and around the location.
From the start of 2014 to spring of 2015, there were more than 600 calls to police and nearly a dozen drug citations. The fast food chain and franchisee paid The City $40,000 to settle the dispute prior to a lawsuit being filed, hired a security guard and installed security cameras.
San Francisco bought the lot a few years later, but it sat empty until the pandemic, when it was temporarily used as a homeless encampment equipped with shower and bathroom facilities..
In 2021, a plan to turn the location into a drop-in center for homeless people was developed and then abandoned shortly before it was set to open.
The new housing project will be co-developed and managed by the Chinatown Community Development Center and the Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.
It will cost $153 million and will be funded by the Mayor's Office of Housing and Community Development, federal tax credits, the 2019 Affordable Housing General Obligation Bond and additional lenders.
San Francisco is racing to fulfill a state-mandated goal of building 82,000 new homes in eight years, more than half of which must be affordable to low- and moderate-income households. The City's track record to approve and permit new homes, which stood at an average of eight per month during the early part of the year, has added pressure to the mandate.
The City's Planning Commission passed legislation this week that moves forward the mayor's Housing for All plan to streamline housing approval and permitting processes. It will next go to the Board of Supervisors for final approval.
"We have the ability to [build housing]," said Breed at a rally before the commission's vote. "But we have to get out of the way to do it."