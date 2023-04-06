Ground has broken on 4200 Geary Boulevard, a planned seven story affordable senior housing project in the Inner Richmond District. Their first step: demolish the old two story mortuary that currently holds that address. 

In the mortuary’s place will be 98 homes, 41 studios and 57 one bedrooms as well as a ground floor of commercial spaces to be rented out and 16 parking spots. The homes will be marketed to low income seniors, including veterans and seniors who were formerly unhoused, at between 10-15% of the Area Median Income.

cguaglianone@sfexaminer.com  | @carmela_gua