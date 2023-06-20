Homeless tent encampment on Cedar Street near Larkin Street

Nine out of 10 respondents in a recent survey of unhoused people reported spending time outside of shelters, according to a study released Tuesday by UCSF researchers.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Nine of 10 unhoused respondents to a new statewide study said they lost their housing in California, while 75% said they still live in the same county in which they became homeless.

Most of the respondents in “Toward a New Understanding: The California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness,” published Tuesday by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, said the cost of housing in California “had simply become unsustainable,” according to the report’s authors.

Ex // Top Stories

ngurevich@sfexaminer.com