Nine of 10 unhoused respondents to a new statewide study said they lost their housing in California, while 75% said they still live in the same county in which they became homeless.
Most of the respondents in “Toward a New Understanding: The California Statewide Study of People Experiencing Homelessness,” published Tuesday by the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, said the cost of housing in California “had simply become unsustainable,” according to the report’s authors.
“The results of the study confirm that far too many Californians experience homelessness because they cannot afford housing,” Dr. Margot Kushel, the lead investigator of the study and director of the UCSF initiative, said in Tuesday’s release.
Nearly one-third of the country’s homeless population — and half of its unsheltered population — are in California, where more than 171,000 people are unhoused, according to the report. The UCSF researchers surveyed nearly 3,200 adults experiencing homelessness in eight counties selected from eight regions of the state from October 2021 to November 2022. They said the survey is the first of its kind in decades.
Tianna Jacques, one of the researchers on the study, would not confirm which counties were included in the study other than Los Angeles, which she said was out of respect for their county partners and to not invite comparisons regarding who did better or worse.
The respondents’ median monthly household income was $960 in the six months before they became unhoused. Ultimately, most thought that a rental subsidy or some other sort of one-time financial help could have kept the roof over their heads.
UCSF published the study as San Francisco and other cities across the state must ramp up construction under the state’s housing element. The City must build 10,000 units per year in the next eight years, but San Francisco averaged just eight units permitted per month in February, March and April.
San Francisco and a number of other California cities are also contending with their own individual homelessness crises amid the housing shortage. The existing resources aren’t enough to help the majority of the state’s unhoused population, according to the study.
Nine out of 10 respondents spent time out of shelters since becoming unhoused. The median length of homelessness was a little less than two years.
This vulnerable group is also aging, with nearly half over 50. It’s also disproportionately Black (26%) and Native American (12%), compared to the state’s total population (7.1% and 3.6% respectively, according to U.S. Census data).
The study found that unhoused Californians suffer from a wide range of mental health and substance-use issues, often compounded from various forms of past trauma. Two-thirds reported current mental health symptoms, and more than a third said they experienced physical or sexual violence while unhoused.
On top of a lack of shelters and housing-
related resources, respondents also pointed to a dearth of treatment options available. One in five respondents who wanted treatment for drug or couldn’t get it.
“Having experienced homelessness firsthand, I vividly recall the relentless fight for survival, the pervasive shame that haunted me, and my unsuccessful endeavors to overcome homelessness on my own,” said Claudine Sipili, a member of the CASPEH Lived Expertise Board in Tuesday’s release. “The study holds great significance for me because it aims to provide a more comprehensive understanding of homelessness.”
Based on the results of the survey, researchers recommended a slew of policy changes to better serve unhoused Californians. Among those, the study’s authors said the state should:
- Increase affordable housing options
- Expand homelessness prevention services such as financial and legal aid
- Increase mental health services
- Provide more opportunities to raise income
- Expand outreach of services
- Add a racial equity approach to all these services