 San Francisco, Aug. 31, 2022. Laws to encourage more development and denser housing don’t do much good if no one enforces them, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to change that. (Jim Wilson/The New York Times)

By any objective measure, nothing that happens in Woodside, California, is going to make much difference to a state whose housing crisis is characterized by some of the nation’s highest rents and home prices and has more than 100,000 people living on its streets. The town, a wealthy enclave of the Silicon Valley, is less than 12 square miles and contains about 5,000 of California’s 40 million residents.

But earlier this year, when Woodside’s government made a curious announcement that the town was being designated a sanctuary for mountain lions — a move that, as it happened, would also protect a hamlet of multimillion-dollar homes from a new law allowing duplexes across the state — the response was an object lesson in how California politics have shifted as housing has become voters’ primary concern.

