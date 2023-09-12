Mission Rock construction

Approvals of building permits for new housing units, such as the mixed-use development at the corner of Mission Rock Street and Terry Francois Boulevard, are pacing well behind The City’s state-mandated housing goals.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It would take San Francisco more than 263 years to meet its 2031 housing goals at its current permitting pace, according to preliminary federal data released this month.

The City approved permits for three new housing units in July, bringing its yearly total in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development database, which is updated each month, to 182. That total is nine fewer units than San Francisco approved all of last July.

