Approvals of building permits for new housing units, such as the mixed-use development at the corner of Mission Rock Street and Terry Francois Boulevard, are pacing well behind The City’s state-mandated housing goals.
This year, San Francisco has approved an average of 26 housing units per month. That total doesn’t include approved units in existing buildings, such as accessory dwellings or even large-scale retrofitting and refurbishments.
There are a number of factors stifling housing production in San Francisco that are beyond The City’s control.
But San Francisco’s pace of permitting does serve as shorthand indicating that The City is well short of approving — let alone constructing, given the average building timeline for developers — the 82,069 housing units the state demanded as part of its housing element.
At the approval pace of 26 new units a month, San Francisco would need 3,156.5 months — just a shade over 263 years — to approve 82,069 homes. The San Francisco Chronicle calculated last month that The City must approve 28 units per day in order to meet the housing element’s lofty goals.
The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection couldn’t be reached for comment prior to publication.
Amid twin crises of affordability and homelessness throughout the Bay Area, the Association of Bay Area Governments allocated more than 82,000 housing units in San Francisco as part of a regional effort to address the ongoing housing shortage. San Jose (62,200) was charged with building the second-most new housing units, while Oakland (26,251) was third.
Federal data going back to 2001 shows that San Francisco has permitted no more than 5,178 units of housing in a single year (2018), and The City’s records of its housing stock indicate that it hasn’t constructed more than 5,285 housing units in a year since at least 1985. San Francisco must add, on average, at least 10,000 housing units a year between 2023 and 2031.