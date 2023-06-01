Airbnb112414-07

There has been ongoing tension between cities across the country, including San Francisco, and Airbnb in recent years over housing-related issues. 

 Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez/The Examiner

California could tax short-term rentals from companies like Airbnb and Vrbo in order to fund affordable housing if a bill the State Senate passed on Wednesday becomes law. 

Senate Bill 584, known as the Laborforce Housing Financing Act, would tax 15% of short-term rental prices — which the bill defines as stays not exceeding 30 days in homes, houses or lodging that isn't a hotel, motel, inn or bed and breakfast — beginning in 2025.

