California could tax short-term rentals from companies like Airbnb and Vrbo in order to fund affordable housing if a bill the State Senate passed on Wednesday becomes law.
Senate Bill 584, known as the Laborforce Housing Financing Act, would tax 15% of short-term rental prices — which the bill defines as stays not exceeding 30 days in homes, houses or lodging that isn't a hotel, motel, inn or bed and breakfast — beginning in 2025.
Lawmakers projected the bill could generate around $150 million in tax revenue each year, which would be deposited into an affordable housing fund created by the bill.
The California Senate passed the bill by a 27-11 margin on Wednesday. It will now head to the Assembly, which must pass the bill before it heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for signature.
"The vote today signals the legislative interest in advancing a conversation about what role short term rentals should play in helping invest in housing solutions for our state," Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limón, who introduced the bill, said in a statement on Wednesday. "The increase in short term rentals used as a business requires we examine the impact they present, whether opportunities or limitations, for our housing market."
After publication, an Airbnb spokesperson clarified that the bill "would impose a tax on consumers" booking short-term rentals in California, rather than Airbnb, VRBO or its hosts.
The Expedia Group, Vrbo's parent company, said in an email to The Examiner that the bill "would harm California's travelers, its vacation rental community" and small businesses dependent upon them.
The company said it would significantly raise occupancy taxes in some parts of the state, "unfairly punishing lower-income travelers and devastating short-term rental owners and managers across the state." Parts of Marin County include a 14% occupancy tax, while others in Sonoma County have a 12% rate.
"Expedia Group is committed to working with our owners and managers, the Legislature, and local governments across the state to find sustainable, balanced solutions to address California's housing needs without threatening its tourism economy."
The bill, introduced in March, aims to address the lack of affordable housing across the state by creating additional funds for the construction of new properties, or the repair or renovation of existing ones to become low-income and middle-income housing units.
This new housing would be managed by "a public entity, or mission-driven nonprofit," Limón said in March.
There has been ongoing tension between cities throughout the country and rental outfits like Airbnb in recent years, as locals have complained that the influx of short-term rentals has affected the community and added stress to the housing market.
Some places have turned to restriction the number of rentals or even enacting bans, like Lake Tahoe's restriction in 2021 or Healdsburg several years ago limiting them to outside of town and in one commercial area.
Just last year, Sonoma County updated legislation that would prevent new short-term rental units from being added to areas that don't have enough residential housing, like Guerneville, and restricting who can run a short-term rental overall.
Amid this tension, California is in the middle of a housing shortage. Despite the passage of numerous bills fundamentally changing the state's housing policy, Limón's office said the state is funding just 16% of what's necessary to meet its housing production goals.