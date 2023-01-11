IMG_20180920_114052

Computer problems shut down the San Francisco DMV office for several hours Thursday morning. (Michael Toren/S.F. Examiner)

 By Michael Toren

In a city hard-pressed for streamlined development, an unlikely source for brand-new affordable housing has arisen: the DMV.

The Department of Motor Vehicles office at 1377 Fell St has begun planning a remodel for the property, not just for a building "identical in function" to the current office, but with about 400 new units of affordable housing.

