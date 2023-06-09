Construction is underway on a 112-unit affordable housing complex steps away from San Francisco City Hall, according to the mayor's office.
The Kelsey Civic Center, located at 240 Van Ness Ave., broke ground on Thursday. Expected to open in 2025, the Kelsey will house San Franciscans with extremely low income (15%-30% of the area median), very low income (30%-50%) and moderate income (80%-120%).
For an individual this year, those upper income limits are $30,250, $60,500 and $121,000, respectively, according to the mayor's office of housing and community development.
Twenty-eight units at the Kelsey will be set aside for people with disabilities who use home and community-based services. Another 14 units will be specifically dedicated to people eligible for the HUD Section 811 program, which supports individuals that are exiting institutions or at risk of institutionalization.
"Through the California Housing Accelerator, HCD was able to move The Kelsey Civic Center development toward becoming a reality for low- to moderate-income San Francisco residents struggling with housing affordability," Gustavo Velasquez, director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development, said in a statement.
"This project is particularly important in that it sets aside a full quarter of its homes for people with disabilities who may require supportive services, as well as providing help connecting residents to programs and activities that can further improve quality of life," Velasquez added.
Two full-time "inclusion concierges" will help residents get acclimated with their neighborhood and city. The concierges will also connect residents to programs and activities.
A proposed Disability Community Cultural Center would open nearby at 165 Grove St., with the Kelsey and the San Francisco Department of Disability and Aging Services collaborating to host programming and events for people with disabilities who live or work in The City.
"What we're building here in San Francisco at The Kelsey Civic Center demonstrates that when we anchor communities around radical inclusion and full accessibility, we make them places where all people can thrive," said Michael Connery, co-founder and CEO of the Kelsey, in a statement.
"These homes for people with and without disabilities came to life through powerful collaboration with local, state, and national partners. I'm proud of the work we've done together here and the ways it can be replicated anywhere," Connery added.
The Kelsey's groundbreaking comes as San Francisco works to build 82,000 units by 2031 to meet state requirements, with creative approaches popping up in every corner of The City.
In April, an Inner Richmond mortuary was torn down to make room for an affordable senior housing project, which is also expected to open in 2025.