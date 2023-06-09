Kelsey Civic Center

The Kelsey Civic Center will have 28 units dedicated to persons with disabilities who use home and community-based services. 

 The Kelsey Civic Center

Construction is underway on a 112-unit affordable housing complex steps away from San Francisco City Hall, according to the mayor's office.

The Kelsey Civic Center, located at 240 Van Ness Ave., broke ground on Thursday. Expected to open in 2025, the Kelsey will house San Franciscans with extremely low income (15%-30% of the area median), very low income (30%-50%) and moderate income (80%-120%). 

Ex // Top Stories

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting

Tags