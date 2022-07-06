Politicians seeking to represent San Francisco's Sunset District must walk a fine line that separates those who want more housing from those who want to hold on to the past.
YIMBY advocates could bolster a campaign with resources, but candidates risk turning off Sunset voters by embracing a platform perceived as existentially threatening to the neighborhood’s low-rise, family-friendly character.
Take the proposed development in the Sunset district.
Seven stories, 98 units, 100% affordable. It was precisely the type of new housing for which many San Francisco leaders have long called — but it was in the Sunset District. The proposed development at 2550 Irving St. drew robust opposition from its prospective neighbors in the Sunset, a quaint bastion of single-family homes in San Francisco.
Supervisor Gordon Mar had a choice to make: Cater to neighbors' demands and lobby against the proposal, or support a new housing development that could bring hundreds of new residents to the Sunset.
He ultimately pushed for a compromise that would have scaled back 18 units and shaved off one-and-a-half stories from the plan. It was rejected by the developer, but Mar supports the project moving forward in the face of criticism from some constituents.
Mar, who was met with chants of “Recall Mar, Recall Mar,” during contentious community meetings over the project, is now running for reelection.
He credits Sunset residents for evolving on the issue of housing.
“Certainly, historically, there’s been widespread support for maintaining the Sunset as it always has been, in opposition to major changes, particularly the physical makeup of the neighborhood," he said. "But I really believe that those feelings and those perspectives have softened a lot over the last decade because extreme housing affordability crisis we’re facing in our neighborhood and our city.”
One of Mar’s challengers, prominent school board recall advocate Joel Engardio, told The Examiner that he supports building more multifamily housing in the Sunset — particularly along its transit corridors — but that single family homes will always be predominant.
A third candidate, Leanna Louie, criticized the 2550 Irving plans and Mar for standing behind them.
"We have to include public comment and really not just let (residents) speak, but also listen to them, listen to what their comments really mean and how it affects them,” said Louie, whose volunteer work combating Anti-Asian violence during the pandemic led to a role in the recall campaign against District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
The Sunset situation
From a citywide perspective, the Sunset District and adjacent neighborhoods on the west side have not pulled their weight when it comes to housing. Instead, according to a Planning Department analysis, just nine neighborhoods — all on the city’s east side — have accounted for 85% of San Francisco’s housing growth since 2005.
SF YIMBY, a leading pro-housing development group, is just beginning its candidate endorsement process. Even in a neighborhood like the Sunset, argued SF YIMBY volunteer Steve Marzo, "I really think the sentiment has shifted, in that the people believe that housing is necessary and that we can't just rely on keeping people in place, because … rent control doesn't help someone who's rent burdened.”
The neighborhood — and every other neighborhood in San Francisco — will reject development so incongruous with its existing infrastructure, said Flo Kimmerling. She is president of the Mid-Sunset Neighborhood Association that has led the legal battle against the Irving Street development. She said she gets "kind of prickly" when she hears a certain label.
"I don't think we're NIMBYs, I think we're very welcoming," Kimmerling said, noting the neighborhood association supported the five-and-a-half story compromise rejected by the developer.
The Irving Street development, she worries, will set a precedent.
"If we go down financially eviscerated and bloodied, then other neighborhoods will know — this is well documented — when the next affordable housing comes to their neighborhood, it doesn't pay to fight," Kimmerling said.
Under state pressure to build more housing, it’s unlikely any San Francisco neighborhood will remain untouched.
The Board of Supervisors narrowly approved a new law last month that would allow up to four units of housing to be built on lots currently reserved for single family homes, although critics argue the hurdles are so significant that few such buildings will ever be developed.
Mar introduced one of three competing fourplex proposals, but it lost out. Unlike the winning proposal (introduced by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 28), Mar’s bill would have allowed single family homes to be converted into fourplexes only if the new units were at least two bedrooms and affordable to households earning below the median income.
Critics of Mar’s proposal — including Engardio — called it a nonstarter for developers and argued it would not lead to any new housing development in areas dominated by single family homes.
“It adds too many terms and conditions that make it nearly impossible for anything to get built,” Engardio said. “What’s the point of legislation that no one can benefit from?”
An analysis of Mar’s legislation commissioned by the City planning department backed up that argument, Mar acknowledged. But Mar said he views the issue from a different perspective. Rather than focusing on developers’ ability to convert a single family home into denser housing, he wants to empower existing homeowners to act as their own developer.
Mar has steadily advocated for affordability requirements in new developments to the chagrin of some YIMBY advocates, and he laments that much of the new housing development in the Sunset and citywide in recent years has been at “luxury” prices.
But while, affordable housing can be a laudable goal, requiring it as a condition of development is “often used as a way to block development,” said Marzo, the YIMBY volunteer.
Engardio said he believes in property rights and said, “I think people who own their homes should be able to do what they want that benefits their family.” But doesn't see a future without single family homes in The Sunset and declined to take a firm stance against single family zoning as a policy.
“We need to be able to have multifamily housing in San Francisco neighborhoods, it’s as simple as that…the majority of the west side is always going to be single-family homes, but we should be able to sprinkle in the multifamily housing,” said.
Engardio believes the city should first focus on developing multifamily housing along transit corridors, including the two Muni train lines that run through the Sunset on Judah and Taraval streets.
As for the affordable housing development at 2550 Irving St., Engardio argued that height isn’t the issue and that “westside transit corridors like West Portal Avenue, Ocean and Taraval can sustain five or six stories of housing above retail.” He and Mar agree that neighbors’ concerns about environmental contaminants at the site should be remediated.
It’s Louie who outwardly opposes the project based on its density and what she believes is a lack of adequate parking and outdoor space.
Although she was adamant that “not all homeless people are criminals,” she empathized with neighbors’ concerns that the affordable housing units would be occupied by people who were formerly homeless or incarcerated.
“I really resonate with the residents about this, many of them come from poverty — they worked really hard to purchase their homes to live where they’re at,” Louie said.