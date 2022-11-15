S.F. housing construction

Construction on a new residential building in San Francisco.

 Jessica Christian/The Examiner

With 497,561 votes counted and 15,500 to go, it appears two local measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco are poised to fail. 

Proposition D has 51% of voters saying no, and Prop. E trails behind with 54.5% no votes. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like