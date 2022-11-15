With 497,561 votes counted and 15,500 to go, it appears two local measures that both aimed at streamlining housing production in San Francisco are poised to fail.
Proposition D has 51% of voters saying no, and Prop. E trails behind with 54.5% no votes.
Housing is the biggest issue in San Francisco, but efforts to build both affordable and market-rate units are often blocked by politicians, neighbors or special interest groups.
The state of California is now investigating San Francisco's housing policies and practices as part if a state-mandated effort to increase housing stock. The City could face big penalties and withhold state funds for failing to meet state housing targets.
Props D and E, which directly compete with one another, were neck and neck after polls closed Tuesday night when Prop. D had just under 50% of the vote and Prop. E had about 44%. Both needed at least 50% of the vote to pass. If they both garnered over 50% of voters, then the measure with the most actual votes wins.
Proposition D would streamline multifamily housing where all units are affordable for households earning up to 140% of the area median income, or AMI, and where the average household income is no more than 120% AMI.
It would also hurry housing that provides on-site affordable units required by city law, as well as multifamily housing or developments where all units are for households that contain at least one school district or city college employee.
Prop. E streamlines housing for households with incomes of up to 120% AMI and where the average household income is no more than 80% AMI.
It also prioritizes housing with affordable units equal to 8% of the entire project, plus housing for school district or City College employees.
Prop. D, which is backed by Mayor London Breed, would not require approval from the Board of Supervisors for qualifying projects. Prop. E on the other hand, which was sponsored by Supervisor Connie Chan, would still require supervisors approval.