Hotels, schools and more could soon be allowed to reopen in SF

Mayor London Breed on Tuesday announced a “a balanced and thoughtful” reopening timeline for September that begins today with allowing outdoor personal services like nail services, haircuts and massages.

Outdoor gyms and fitness studios can open on Sept. 9, as previously announced Friday.

Breed said more businesses can reopen in mid-September, including outdoor tour buses and boats. Other mid-September re-openings include hotels, kindergarten through sixth grade schools with approved health plans and indoor museums. Churches can allow one person at a time indoors for prayer and hold services outdoors limited at 50 people.

By the end of September, San Francisco intends to allow indoor hair salons and barber shops, indoor one-on-one personal training and solo use of gyms and fitness centers. Also, churches can resume service with up to 25 percent indoors.

In October, The City plans to allow middle schools to reopen for in-person learning with an approved safety plan, followed by high schools in November.

“Since March, people have been struggling financially, mentally, and emotionally, and being able to continue our gradual reopening of businesses and activities will help to ease some of that burden,” Breed said in a statement. “We remain committed to making decisions based on data and our local conditions with COVID-19, and our next steps take a balanced and thoughtful approach to reopening.”

The new reopening timeline comes following a spike in COVID-19 cases that had halted San Francisco’s previous reopening timeline. But cases are now in a downward trend.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new method for determining the restrictions on reopenings in counties that included a four-tier color-coded system based on new cases per 100,000 and the positivity rate of those tested. The most severe restrictions are for those in the purple. San Francisco is in the red tier, just below purple, which allows more businesses to reopen than The City currently is allowing to open.

As of Tuesday, The City has confirmed 9,544 cases of COVID-19 since March and 83 deaths caused by the respiratory illness. There are 46 patients in acute care for COVID-19, down from the high of 75 on July 24, and 26 patients in intensive care units, down from a high of 38 on July 30, as of Aug. 30.

The City is seeing an average of 74 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day.

