News

Hot Property: Welcome home to your spectacular million-dollar view!

By Nob Hill Gazette • March 9, 2022 11:29 am - Updated March 9, 2022 11:48 am
2828 Mariposa Dr., Burlingame CA.

Sitting over 12,000+ square foot lot with views of the Bay and San Mateo Bridges, 2828 Mariposa has an open layout complete with a chef’s kitchen and an incredible backyard.

2828 Mariposa Dr., Burlingame CA
3 Bedroom, 3 Bath 1,950 SQFT / 12,480 SQFT Lot
Open Saturday and Sunday 1:30-4:00pm
$2,980,000

The resort-style California indoor/outdoor living home checks so many boxes: an open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, a formal living room with French doors to the deck with views, a family room connecting to the backyard with an outdoor kitchen, bar seating, fireplace, heated Al Fresco dining area with chandelier lighting, bocce court overlooking the Bay View, raised vegetable beds, flowers and citrus trees.

The fabulous chef’s kitchen has 4 ovens, 2 dishwashers, an island with bar seating, wine refrigerator, and plenty of cabinets. Air conditioning, solar system, pre-wired for music and TV, attached 2 car garage, acclaimed schools… Who will be the lucky new owners?

Lizi Tabet  | COMPASS  | DRE: 01511275 | 415.990.6070 | lizi.tabet@compass.com

Tags: ,
Related Stories
Dorothy Erskine Park, which was named for one of The City’s first protectors of open spaces. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
San Francisco’s environmental pioneers had one thing in common: They were all women

Celebrating the forces behind The City’s eco-identity on International Women’s Day

By Jessica Wolfrom
Russian President Vladimir Putin is displayed on a massive screen on the side of a hotel on the outskirts of Moscow in April 2021. As media is shut down in the country, Wikipedia volunteers are filling an information gap. (The New York Times)
Russia’s Wikipedia volunteers risk their freedom for truth

San Francisco-based Wikimedia Foundation pushed back on Putin threats

By Jeff Elder
California became the first state in the nation to adopt a plan to combat the spread of microplastics, which aims to reduce the amount of single-use plastic items that end up in the ocean. (Photka/Shutterstock)
In a first, California plans to clean up microplastics

Strategy aims to break pervasive ‘addiction’ to single-use plastic and monitor ocean debris

By Livia Albeck-Ripka