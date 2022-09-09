Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature for an all-new branch of the judicial system called Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or CARE Court.
The plan focuses on people with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, including those who are homeless and who may also have substance use challenges, and lack medical decision-making capacity. The idea is to connect participants to treatment and housing before they encounter repeated stays in already overcrowded psychiatric emergency rooms or jails.
But critics with intimate experience in California and San Francisco’s mental health systems will be paying close attention as the plan rolls out. That includes people like Erik Henriques, who has seen some of the ugliest, and brightest, parts of California’s and other states’ mental health care systems throughout his years.
“I come from an era in hospitals in the early '80s,” he said. “And during that time, folks that we see on the streets in San Francisco, you wouldn’t see them like this. Many of us would be institutionalized in state hospitals and similar facilities.”
And it was grim.
“They were dark, dank and scary places,” said Henriques, referring to some of the state hospitals where he spent many nights as a young adult struggling with schizoaffective disorder in the 1980s. “There was a lot of use of leather physical constraints or chemical constraints that are forcibly injected or medicated to manage behaviors. They were dreadful, dreadful places.”
Things have changed in many ways since the nearly four years Henriques spent under conservatorship, a legal proceeding in which a judge appoints a family member or public guardian to care for another adult, including overseeing their housing, health and financial decision-making.
For Henriques, finding appropriate medication and therapy was crucial to living a more stable life. But that didn’t happen right away. While hospitalized and under conservatorship, some medications and therapies made his symptoms worse, he said. It took time to find what worked. Fortunately, he had the help of a psychologist he first met in Denver and continued to work with for nearly 20 years, including phone counseling when he moved to San Francisco.
“With her guidance and support, I was able to go to college and get a bachelor’s degree in social work. During that time period, I met my husband of now 27 years. That combination of school, working, taking my medication and participation in therapy, I developed a lot of insight,” Henriques said. “As a 19-year-old, hearing I was schizophrenic, it was scary. But over time I learned what that means. And now I identify (with) that term and I use it because I want to educate others about what that can look like and how someone with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder can function in the world.”
Henriques now runs programs for the nonprofit Mental Health Association of San Francisco that connect people who are exiting psychiatric hospitals, jails and involuntary detention for issues relating to severe mental illness.
Many of the state hospitals with the inhumane conditions Henriques experienced have changed or closed altogether following a policy shift in 1967 when state lawmakers passed the Lanterman–Petris–Short or LPS Act that overhauled California’s involuntary treatment and conservatorship laws.
The idea was to have more dignified community-based options replace the state psychiatric hospitals. Yet a robust alternative mental health care system was never formulated.
Jump to 2022, and homelessness and mental illness have both ballooned into statewide issues affecting millions of families and are increasingly top of mind for voters. Newsom earlier this year swooped in with a novel plan: CARE Court, which aims to connect some of the most debilitated residents with treatment and housing.
CARE Court will build an entirely new branch of San Francisco’s civil courts, but unlike San Francisco’s existing Drug Court or Behavioral Health Court, a person could be referred to CARE Court without having an arrest. Instead, first responders, health care providers, family members, even roommates can petition to provide someone with a court-ordered care plan for up to 24 months.
Once a referral is filed, the court reviews the petition to determine if a respondent meets the criteria for CARE Court. If not, the case is dismissed. If the petition is not dismissed, the court orders the county to investigate and submit a written report within 10 days with a determination as to whether the respondent meets, or is likely to meet, CARE criteria.
CARE Court is not intended for just anyone experiencing homelessness or mental illness. Those eligible include people with schizophrenia spectrum or other psychotic disorders who may also be experiencing homelessness and aims to target individuals “before they get arrested and committed to a State Hospital or become so impaired that they end up in a Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) Mental Health Conservatorship,” according to a fact sheet on the program.
A public defender would be assigned to those referred to CARE Court, as well as an advocate to help determine treatment options and housing. A court-ordered care plan is a central component of the program, and that may include court-ordered stabilization medications, connections to housing, recovery supports and other social services.
But, if a participant does not agree or fails to continue on their care plan, the court will notify the county behavioral health agency and the Office of the Public Conservator and Guardian.
A total of $63 million will be distributed across local governments and behavioral health departments to initiate the program.
San Francisco is among the seven counties that would be required to implement the plan by Oct. 1, 2023. The remaining 51 California counties have until Dec. 1, 2024, to get started.
“I have watched too many vulnerable people who should have been placed in a conservatorship a long time ago, and would likely have benefitted from voluntary treatment even longer ago, die on the streets of my district,” said San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a supporter of CARE Court, to the Board of Supervisors this summer.
“I’ve seen them cause significant harm to the communities they reside in, and I’ve had the same frustrating conversations with my constituents about why the City isn’t solving this more times than I can count.”
Authors of the bill estimate about 12,000 Californians could be appropriate candidates for CARE Court.
They stress that it is intended to avert conservatorship and other forms of mandatory treatment and that it is one component of the governor’s sweeping approach to homelessness and mental health.
“In order to figure out where we want it to go, we looked at what wasn’t working, and that’s what was indicated to us what needs to be fixed,” said Jason Elliott, a senior counselor to the governor. “Right now in California, the main systems we have for helping people with mental health and substance use problems are emergency rooms. We needed a better solution.”
CARE Court comes alongside Newsom’s $14 billion investment to create 55,000 new housing units and mental health treatment slots, including a $10 billion annual investment in community behavioral health services.
But skeptics, and Henriques is one of them, point to a dearth of options, such as voluntary treatment and affordable housing. His fear is that forcing individuals into treatment may cause more harm than good, which a significant body of scientific research backs up.
“CARE Court on the most basic level was designed to mean well and address a lot of problems,” he said. “But there are a lot of flaws with it. I really fear going back to a time like the ‘50s and ‘60s where relatives or friends could say something and have relatives conserved.”