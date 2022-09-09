Erik Henriques

Erik Henriques, director of peer services at the Mental Health Association of San Francisco. Henriques spent four years of his life under a conservatorship and now helps people who are exiting psychiatric hospitals, jails and involuntary detention for issues relating to severe mental illness.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks are awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature for an all-new branch of the judicial system called Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court, or CARE Court.

The plan focuses on people with schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders, including those who are homeless and who may also have substance use challenges, and lack medical decision-making capacity. The idea is to connect participants to treatment and housing before they encounter repeated stays in already overcrowded psychiatric emergency rooms or jails.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com