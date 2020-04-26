Homicide reported in Outer Sunset

San Francisco police on Sunday night said they are investigating an apparent homicide in an apartment in the city’s Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Police Sgt. Michael Andraychak said police homicide investigators, as well as the medical examiner, are at an apartment Sunday night in the 1600 block of the Great Highway, between Lawton and Moraga Streets adjacent to Ocean Beach.

No further information about the victim, or the circumstances, was immediately available Sunday night.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/