San Francisco's population of homeless families took a stand for their needs on Tuesday afternoon.
We are here! Let’s transform Coordinated Entey! pic.twitter.com/xaG2faZz6V— Jennifer Friedenbach (@fbach4) October 11, 2022
About 50 people, unhoused families and supporters, marched on the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing to protest the department's system of resource allocation.
The demonstration, which started at City Hall and led to the HSH building on Turk St., culminated in reenactments of some of the downfalls of the system, all of which were true stories, poking fun at the absurdity of the system's logic.
The skits featured a robot that turned away an 87 year old person for not being homeless long enough to qualify for housing, a pregnant woman who was told "come back after six months" and a mom who had slept at a friends' house the night before.
"Housing is a human right," said Yessica Hernandez, organizer at the Coalition on Homelessness, in a press release. "There shouldn't be an assessment that tells people they don't deserve housing, or a single score that has the power to decide someone's future. We need change based on community feedback now."
The system, called Coordinated Entry, is failing most of the people who reach out through it for help, according to Tuesday's demonstrators. Applicants are scored on the urgency of their needs, then granted a form of shelter or given "problem solving" resources that support their personal search for housing.
Apart from housing, "problem solving" resources can look like a small stipend for costs like utility bills or a bus ticket, or conflict mediation, which aims to address interpersonal issues that could be barriers to a stable home environment.
In order to receive federal funding, the department must have a functioning coordinated entry process, said Denny Machuca-Grebe, public information officer at the HSH.
"CE was developed to prioritize and match households experiencing homelessness to available resources because there has not been enough housing to meet the entire need in our community."
According to the Coalition on Homelessness, the nonprofit that advocates for homeless and housing-insecure residents of San Francisco, families have an abysmal success rate with Coordinated Entry. In 2020 through 2021, only one percent of families who were prescribed "problem solving" by the system ended up reaching a solution.
The most recent evaluation of the Coordinated Entry system revealed that 2021-2022 was not much better. In a July report, the department found that 4 percent of families receiving "problem solving" services reached a resolution.
Since the report, the HSH has committed to redesign the Coordinated Entry intake system. The department hosted three town hall meetings to hear feedback, said Machuca-Grebe, particularly paying attention to "people who represent groups most disparately impacted by homelessness in San Francisco — people who are Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ."
Tuesday's action called for an adoption of an entirely new system — a proposed solution listed in a report by the Coalition on Homelessness, which recommended eliminating the CE points system and serving people based on their individual needs. The thesis of the Coalition's report was clear:
"All homeless people should be matched with appropriate help. We need to use Prop C money to build enough housing to meet the need, and remove bureaucratic barriers to housing."