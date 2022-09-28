An Indiana Batmobile builder will not face criminal charges in the Bay Area after an outgoing sheriff ordered a headline-grabbing raid on his business in an alleged favor to a political donor earlier this year.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on Monday dismissed a pair of felony charges against Mark Racop, the 57-year-old owner of an Indiana company that builds replicas of Batman's ride from the 1960s TV series, after prosecutors determined the evidence didn’t warrant prosecution.
Racop was set to be arraigned in the Bay Area on Friday, before the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the criminal complaint and vacate the hearing.
"I have concluded the actions of Mr. Racop are best dealt with in civil court proceedings," San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement earlier this week.
San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies searched and seized evidence from Logansport, Indiana-based Fiberglass Freaks in July under a search warrant. Outgoing Sheriff Carlos Bolanos said he ordered the search after Sam Anagnostou, an Atherton realtor whose firm donated $1,000 in 2021 to Bolanos' re-election campaign, complained to Bolanos about the delay of a $210,000 Batmobile he ordered in 2020.
The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office didn’t press charges against Racop last September following Anagnostou's complaint with the Atherton Police Department. This March, a judge dismissed Anagnostou's lawsuit against Racop, which alleged the ordained minister committed fraud and breach of contract.
KGO, which first reported on the July raid, obtained an August staff memo where Bolanos admitted Anagnostou asked him to investigate Racop. The Redwood City Pulse obtained the same memo, in which Bolanos said he "would make the same request of our investigators whenever a potential crime of this nature came to my attention."
The California Attorney General declined to investigate Bolanos' handling of the case following a request from the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, noting that the supervisors hadn’t alleged a crime had taken place. Retired Alameda County Judge Winifred Smith, who served more than two decades as a California Deputy Attorney General, is investigating the raid.
Bolanos' term will end in January after Sheriff-elect Christina Corpus picked up 57% of the vote in June, and he said he will retire at that time. Of the nearly $366,000 his reelection campaign raised since 2020, Anagnostou's 2021 contribution represented fewer than 0.3% of the funds Bolanos raised.
