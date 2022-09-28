1966 Batmobile

An Indiana Batmobile builder will not face criminal charges in the Bay Area after an outgoing sheriff ordered a raid in an alleged favor to a political donor.

 The Associated Press

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office on Monday dismissed a pair of felony charges against Mark Racop, the 57-year-old owner of an Indiana company that builds replicas of Batman's ride from the 1960s TV series, after prosecutors determined the evidence didn’t warrant prosecution. 

