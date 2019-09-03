Holiday weekend sees string of stabbings in SF

Eight people were injured over the holiday weekend in a series of unrelated stabbings, four of which occurred on Friday afternoon and evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Police responded to eight different stabbing incidents across multiple neighborhoods from Friday afternoon to Monday, the last of which occurred at 3:40 p.m., police reported. Six of them occurred in the Tenderloin and around Market Street.

Three of the victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police first responded to a stabbing at 3:32 p.m Friday near Sixth Avenue and Fulton Street in the Inner Richmond.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed with a knife on the bicep, elbow and thumb. The victim took the bus to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The suspect is thought to be a man in his 20s or 30s, who remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

An hour later, police responded to Turk and Jones streets in the Tenderloin.

The victim, a 38-year-old woman, asked for a cigarette and started a fight with the suspect, a 33-year-old woman, according to police. The victim said she felt something sharp on her hand and then flagged down the police.

The victim got a cut on the back of her head and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police placed the suspect under arrest.

21 minutes later and about half a mile away, police responded to a 4:51 p.m. report of a 40-year-old man getting stabbed with scissors at Union Square.

The victim got into a fight with the suspect, a 62-year-old man, and eventually was stabbed in the left lung. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 11:55 p.m., a 35-year-old man was stabbed at Market and Powell streets.

The victim was transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries after he suffered a stab wound to the neck.

The victim said the stabbing was unprovoked, and did not provide SFPD with a suspect description.

The first stabbing on Saturday occurred in the 5000 block of Mission Street in Balboa Park at 2:06 a.m. A 24-year-old was stabbed in his right side and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim refused to cooperate with police.

Just after midnight on Sunday, police responded to an incident on the 100 block of Eddy Street and located a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Police said the victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the suspects are three men, and are still investigating the incident.

Police later responded to yet another incident involving a 34-year-old woman and two men at around 1:09 a.m, between Larkin and Polk streets in the Tenderloin.

Police said the two unidentified suspects got into a fight with the woman’s boyfriend, during which she was stabbed in the thigh by one suspect. She was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspects remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.

And finally, around 3:40 p.m. Monday at Jones and Ellis Streets in the Tenderloin, a 53-year-old man was stabbed with a knife by two men after a fight. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, an unidentified man, remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon.