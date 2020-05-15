Hit-and-run driver strikes pedestrian in Bayview crosswalk

A driver fled the scene after striking a 58-year-old man who was using a crosswalk in the Bayview late Thursday evening, police said.

The hit-and-run collision happened at Oakdale Avenue and Selby Street around 7:30 p.m. when a sedan struck the man, according to police.

Officers later found the vehicle involved in the incident but an arrest does not appear to have been made as of Friday morning.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspect, a man in his 30s.

