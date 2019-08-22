Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel (Courtesy photo)

Hit-and-run driver gets maximum sentence for severely injuring SFPD officer

Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel suffered permanent brain damage in the collision

The driver who struck a bicycling police officer while fleeing authorities in San Francisco has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison, prosecutors said Thursday.

A judge sentenced Willie Flanigan, 51, to the maximum term of 12 years and eight months in prison Wednesday afternoon for hitting Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel.

Lewin-Tankel suffered permanent brain damage from the impact and is still being treated in a medical care facility, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

“This man’s recklessness took a significant toll on an officer and his family,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “But the victim’s family and the entire SFPD came together to rally around Officer Lewin-Tankel in support of his recovery.”

Flanigan was in a stolen vehicle on Oct. 18, 2017 when he fled police in the Western Addition and struck Lewin-Tankel on Turk Street near Van Ness Avenue.

Prosecutors said Flanigan got away but was arrested later that day.

In July, a jury convicted him of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, hit-and-run driving and receiving stolen property.

“Officer Elia Lewin-Tankel is an outstanding member of our department,” Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement. “We hope the sentencing of the defendant will bring some measure of relief for Elia and his family as he continues his recovery.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
SFPD sergeant accused of pulling false fire alarm at Pacifica police station

Just Posted

SFPD sergeant accused of pulling false fire alarm at Pacifica police station

Sgt. Maria Teresa Donati under investigation after meeting on homelessness disrupted

ACLU warns BART panhandling and busking ban is ‘unconstitutional’ — and could lead to lawsuits

Elected BART leaders are considering banning panhandling and busking — playing music… Continue reading

Jeff Adachi’s family disputes finding that public defender died of toxic drug mix

Independent expert concludes manner of death was natural

S.F. mural debate follows students during first week of school

Classes started Monday at George Washington High School, but the fallout of… Continue reading

New Chinatown station to be named for Rose Pak, but opponents vow to keep fighting

Debate over power broker’s legacy exposes deep rifts in Chinese community

Most Read