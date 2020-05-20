Historic Stud Bar set to shut down after more than 50 years in SoMa

The Stud, San Francisco’s oldest gay bar and performance space, appears to be the latest victim of the coronavirus.
In an announcement sent out Wednesday evening, the famed South of Market venue’s management announced that it will be closing down after 55 years.
“Because of a lack of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic bar will be announcing that they are permanently closing their location and will be holding a drag funeral to honor the end of an era of LGBT nightlife,” the outlet said in a statement.
Only four years ago, the Stud was in peril due to a steep rent hike.
It survived, however, after a group of performers, bartenders, drag queens and LGBT business people banded together to form a collective and work with then-Supervisor Jane Kim to save the venue.
The group will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon.
