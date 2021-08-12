The restaurant in Lucia Lodge, a cliffside resort in Big Sur, burned in an overnight fire. (Mitsy Mcgoo/Flickr via Creative Commons)

Historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burns in late night fire

By Megan Munce

Bay City News Foundation

Parts of the historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burned down late Tuesday night in a fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Big Sur Fire crews responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the lodge along state Highway 1 and found flames burning through the roof of its restaurant.

Additional crews from Monterey Fire, Cal Fire, Monterey County Regional Fire District, the Mid-Coast Fire Brigade and U.S. Forest Service also responded. Although the fire was eventually put out, most of the restaurant building was destroyed.

The Lucia Lodge is a cliffside resort built in the 1930s that has 10 cabins, a general store, a gift shop and a restaurant.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading from the restaurant to the general store and other areas of the lodge.

