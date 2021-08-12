Historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burns in late night fire

The restaurant in Lucia Lodge, a cliffside resort in Big Sur, burned in an overnight fire. (Mitsy Mcgoo/Flickr via Creative Commons)

By Megan Munce

Bay City News Foundation

Parts of the historic Lucia Lodge in Big Sur burned down late Tuesday night in a fire, the cause of which is still under investigation.

Big Sur Fire crews responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the lodge along state Highway 1 and found flames burning through the roof of its restaurant.

Additional crews from Monterey Fire, Cal Fire, Monterey County Regional Fire District, the Mid-Coast Fire Brigade and U.S. Forest Service also responded. Although the fire was eventually put out, most of the restaurant building was destroyed.

The Lucia Lodge is a cliffside resort built in the 1930s that has 10 cabins, a general store, a gift shop and a restaurant.

Crews were able to contain the fire from spreading from the restaurant to the general store and other areas of the lodge.

