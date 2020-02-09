High winds prompt power outages around the Bay Area, down trees

Strong, gusty winds wreaked havoc on the Bay Area on Sunday, with large electrical outages reported in the North East and South Bay areas.

And in San Francisco, high winds downed trees, resulted in ferry service to Pier 41 being suspended and may have blown out the window of a skyscraper.

At 11:45 a.m., fire officials said a window was broken on the 41st floor of a building at Mission and Fremont streets, causing glass to fall onto the ground below.

No injuries were reported.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said at 9 a.m. that more than 6,600 customers are without power and that any trees that have come down onto power lines should be reported by calling 911.

In Alameda County, Livermore has more than 5,000 customers without power and Hayward has more than 4,000.

An outage in the Fairfield area of Solano County has darkened more than 5,000 customers, while power is out to more than 2,300 in Vacaville.

An outage in Napa is at more than 2,700 customers and another 1,100 in St. Helena.

Power is also out to some 500 customers in Milpitas.

