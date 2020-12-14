San Francisco Police make an arrest near Powell and Market streets on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

High-powered rifle rounds left behind in Potrero Hill shooting

Shootings on the rise by 38 percent in San Francisco

Multiple shooters unloaded a large number of high-powered rifle rounds during a Friday night shooting in Potrero Hill that injured a 30-year-old man, according to police.

The shooting was one of two reported on the same day in San Francisco and among at least seven incidents involving gunfire reported since Friday.

The shooting occurred near 20th and Missouri streets at around 9:23 p.m., police said. The suspects, who drove a pick-up truck, have not been arrested.

The victim received treatment at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and is expected to survive. Police said he was unable to describe what happened.

The Gang Task Force is investigating the case, a police commander tweeted.

The first shooting Friday happened at around 4 p.m. near Sixth and Minna streets when a 40-year-old man riding a scooter was struck by gunfire.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is also expected to survive. Police said the man did not see who shot him.

Police also investigated three other reports of shots being fired that day including during a robbery at Cesar Chavez and Potrero Avenue.

Then on Saturday night, police found spent shell casings at Wilde Avenue and Rutland Street in Visitacion Valley.

The most recent incident happened early Monday at around 1:24 a.m. when a man and woman were awakened by gunshots on the first block of Watchman Way in Potrero Hill.

While they were not injured, police said their house was struck by gunfire.

Shootings are on the rise in San Francisco, with a 38 percent jump so far in 2020.

Police have recorded 128 shootings as of the end of November compared to 98 during the same time frame in 2019.

That includes 29 fatal shootings compared to 20 homicides by firearm as of the end of November last year.

The City’s 2020 homicide count has also already surpassed the end-of-year stats from 2019.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

