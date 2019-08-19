High-end bag store robbed in broad daylight near Union Square

The window display at the MCM store near Union Square on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 (Théophile Larcher/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A group of thieves snatched items from a luxury bag store near Union Square in broad daylight late Monday morning, according to police and witnesses.

A man and two women are suspected of stealing the merchandise from the business on Geary Street between Grant Avenue and Stockton Street at around 11:51 a.m., police said.

People who work in the area told the San Francisco Examiner that the burglary happened at MCM, a fashion store that sells bags, backpacks and belts. The store is located near the corner of Geary Street and Grant Avenue.

“It happened in less than ten seconds,” said Imani Broadway, 21, an employee of the nearby Goorin Bros Hat Shop store.

This is not the first time that thieves have made off with goods from a designer store in the Union Square neighborhood.

Last month, the Scotch and Soda store around the corner from MCM on Grant Avenue was robbed of nearly $50,000 worth of items after a person broke a window there overnight, according to Ryan Taylor, 25, a store supervisor.

Taylor said a dozen people then came through the window and stole from the business throughout the night.

“The issue has become rampant,” said Bianca Gipson, 29, a manager at Scotch and Soda.

Across the street from the MCM store, Yves Saint Laurent was robbed on April 17 when someone drove a car through the window of the high-end clothing store, according to a shop employee.

“It happens everyday,” said Mike Mitchell, a loss prevention officer at Yves Saint Laurent. “There’s nothing much you can do.”

The latest burglary unfolded Monday when police responded to a silent alarm activated at a business on the 100 block of Geary Street, police said.

Employees told police that two women and one man grabbed several items from the business before fleeing the scene in a sedan that was waiting outside, said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesperson.

“The number of items taken and value of the items are currently under investigation,” Lobsinger said.

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects.

An employee at MCM would not confirm that the burglary occurred at the store.

The shop was open for business Monday afternoon.

