Dennis Herrera defends actions

Continuing a tense public back-and-forth over transparency rules at City Hall, Public Utilities Commission General Manager Dennis Herrera has fired back at the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force in a letter, saying minor infractions are dominating and distorting public records debates.  

“The Sunshine Ordinance was never intended to be a brute cudgel to redefine every oversight or omission, regardless of how minor, into an intentional obstruction,” Herrera wrote.

