Continuing a tense public back-and-forth over transparency rules at City Hall, Public Utilities Commission General Manager Dennis Herrera has fired back at the Sunshine Ordinance Task Force in a letter, saying minor infractions are dominating and distorting public records debates.
“The Sunshine Ordinance was never intended to be a brute cudgel to redefine every oversight or omission, regardless of how minor, into an intentional obstruction,” Herrera wrote.
Herrera wrote that escalating an unintentional oversight by his office in a Sept. 7 task force meeting “calls the objectivity and motivations of your task force into question.”
In that meeting, the task force, which handles issues related to public records and City Hall transparency, voted unanimously to send an issue related to Herrera’s public office calendar to the Ethics Commission as a “willful” violation.
The task force determined that Herrera failed to list what he discussed in meetings early in his job at the PUC, after doing the same thing two years earlier as city attorney. City law requires department heads to record the topics of meetings in Administrative Code Section 67.29-5, which is intended to show citizens what top leadership is discussing.
Two years ago Herrera’s city attorney staff promised to provide those details in calendars in an agreement that involved related infractions be dropped. When Herrera’s new office at the PUC neglected to report the same details, a citizen gadfly reported it to the task force, which voted at the Sept. 7 meeting amounted to a broken promise and willful violation.
Herrera denounced the task force’s finding and escalation of the issue to the Ethics Commission as an inflation of a minor oversight into a deeply unfair accusation.
“I find it implausible as to how the task force could have reached such a decision,” Herrera wrote in a Sept. 13 letter to task force chair Matt Yankee, which was also sent to officials at the Board of Supervisors and Ethics Commission, and Herrera’s successor as city attorney, David Chiu.
The back-and-forth has been a notable public debate about how City Hall approaches public records issues. Herrera, who concedes the calendar mistake, forcefully made the argument that public records debates should rise above debates over minor details.
Herrera literally wrote the book on City Hall ethics, the Good Government Guide, as city attorney and is now in charge of cleaning up one of San Francisco’s worst government scandals, which has landed his PUC predecessor, Harlan Kelly, in federal court on fraud charges.
Repeating what a member of his PUC staff said in the Sept. 7 meeting, Herrera said his oversight in listing who he met with was due to his transition from the City Attorney’s Office to the PUC last fall.
“PUC staff clearly informed you that the violations were inadvertent, unintentional, and occurred on the first two days that I arrived at the PUC after a unique and prolonged transition,” Herrera wrote. The calendar items that included the errors were from meetings created by the previous administration, he said.
The task force dismissed that argument in its meeting, noting that Herrera’s office had days to fill in his calendar afterward. The fact that the same infraction happened at Herrera’s office before amounted to a troubling pattern for an official who is an expert on transparency at City Hall, the task force argued at its meeting.
But Herrera said the two instances were years apart in different offices and had not been thoroughly processed by the task force.
“Forwarding an unfounded complaint to the Ethics Commission that involved different facts, circumstances, and departments, simply to support allegations of a separate complaint, calls the objectivity and motivations of your Taskforce into question,” Herrera wrote.
The task force is now preparing its referral to the Ethics Commission in a letter and presentation urging the commission should investigate the issue. The commission can decide to dismiss or hear it.
