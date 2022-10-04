UC Hastings

The former UC Hastings College of the Law campus in San Francisco's Tenderloin District on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the college, filed a lawsuit against the State of California on Tuesday protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco.

 Jessica Christian/The Examiner

Descendants of Serranus C. Hastings, founder of the recently renamed UC College of the Law, San Francisco, sued the State of California and college officials Tuesday morning, protesting the removal of the Hastings name from the school.

The suit claims that AB 1936, the law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 23 which authorizes the school's name change, violates a contract the state entered into with Hastings himself in 1878.

