25052413_web1_The-Reasons-Behind-Cash-Advance-Popularity-_1

The payments will come out of California $97.5 billion surplus. 

Californians will soon be receiving one-time payments to help offset rising inflation in their bank account or by mail. 

The payments will come out of California's $97.5 billion surplus, the largest in state history, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

jsalazar@sfexaminer.com

@jamesbewriting