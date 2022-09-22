featured Here's who qualifies for California's inflation relief checks By James Salazar | Examiner Staff Writer James Salazar News Producer Author twitter Author email Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The payments will come out of California $97.5 billion surplus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Californians will soon be receiving one-time payments to help offset rising inflation in their bank account or by mail. The payments will come out of California's $97.5 billion surplus, the largest in state history, which was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in June. Most people will receive anywhere from $200 to $1,050 depending on factors such as their annual income and how many people are in their family. The first group of eligible recipients will be Californians who got the Golden State Stimulus payments via direct deposit. These payments will be issued to bank accounts between Oct. 7 and 25. Residents who received a 2020 state tax refund by direct deposit but didn't get the Golden State Stimulus will have their payments sent out between Oct. 28 and Nov. 14. Californians who received the Golden State Stimulus by debit card will receive their payments in the form of debit cards, which will be mailed between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10.Taxpayers who don't fall into either previously mentioned category but qualify for their payments will receive their debit card by Jan. 15. State officials are estimating that more than 23 million Californians will benefit from these payments. More about eligibility and how payments are being issued can be found here.Place a free digital obituaryWe provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started. Place an obituary jsalazar@sfexaminer.com@jamesbewriting Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags California San Francisco Gavin Newsom Golden State Stimulus Inflation James Salazar News Producer James Salazar is a news producer for The Examiner. Author twitter Author email Follow James Salazar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you The Latest News Red Hot Chili Peppers tease new song days after Dreamforce set News Sonoma and Marin counties win big money for climate-smart agriculture News Best (and worst) reviews of San Francisco's best-rated parks Culture Genre-defying Dawn Richard plays Portola Festival News S.F. jury acquits man of murder 18 months after trial deadline News S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting News ethics Board of Supervisors finalizes behested payments amendments The Latest News Red Hot Chili Peppers tease new song days after Dreamforce set News Sonoma and Marin counties win big money for climate-smart agriculture News Best (and worst) reviews of San Francisco's best-rated parks Culture Genre-defying Dawn Richard plays Portola Festival News S.F. jury acquits man of murder 18 months after trial deadline News S.F. police arrest woman after 2 injured in Bayview shooting News ethics Board of Supervisors finalizes behested payments amendments Local Events Commentary and Opinion articles curated by the Examiner staff Forum 'Critical Mass' is 30 – and still imagining what cities can be Latest e-Edition San Francisco e-Edition San Francisco