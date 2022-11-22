The holiday season tends to inspire feelings of gratitude, joy and generosity. Some make it a tradition to spread the feeling by volunteering at a local nonprofit or social service. In San Francisco, there are over 1,500 volunteer opportunities available daily, according to VolunteerMatch. That means there is something for practically everyone.
Come one, come all — here’s where to volunteer in San Francisco over the holiday season.
St. Anthony’sThe historic nonprofit, founded in 1950, offers some of the most comprehensive social safety net services in San Francisco. It has three different service opportunities: a dining room, where volunteers can prepare and serve hot meals to patrons; a free clothing program, where one can sort clothes and assist shoppers; and a tech lab, where people can get help with basic computer questions and computer literacy. Visit stanthonysf.org for more information.
S.F. Public Library
The library has a bevy of services that depend on volunteers for its operations. Most programs are year-round, but support during the holidays can’t be overstated. The SFPL has youth literacy programs, which help children in grades 1-4 get on track with their reading through volunteer tutors, as well as an adult literacy program that matches tutors with anyone who wants to improve their English language fluency for a period of about six months. Learn more about how to support your local library at themixatsfpl.org/jobs-and-volunteer.
S.F.-Marin Food Bank
The food bank serves both San Francisco and Marin counties as a critical support system for food insecurity. Those interested can volunteer at a number of levels, some more people-centric than others. At the main locations in San Francisco and San Rafael, people can volunteer in the warehouse or on the shop floor. Warehouse volunteers pack boxes for seniors and build grocery bags for home delivery. Those in the shop help keep shelves “stocked and beautiful,” according to the website. Outside the flagship operations, people can volunteer at a pop-up pantry or deliver groceries. Choose how you’d like to work with the S.F.-Marin Food Bank at sfmfoodbank.org/volunteer.
San Francisco Recreation & Parks
The City’s parks are a treasure, providing a place to gather, enjoy the outdoors and appreciate the ways in which San Francisco is a beautiful place to live. In 2017, San Francisco became the first city in the United States to have a park within a 10-minute walk from every residence. Many are famous: Golden Gate Park, Coit Tower, the San Francisco Zoo and Lake Merced are all under the Recreation and Parks Department jurisdiction. Rec & Parks offers many volunteer opportunities: habitat restoration, litter pickup, water conservation, trail maintenance and assisting at recreation centers are just a few ways the parks could use your help. Find your day in the park at sfrecpark.org/780/Volunteer-Programs.
Musicians On Call
This nonprofit brings live musical performances to people in hospitals. It partners with lots of big names, such as Bruce Springsteen, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Jason Derulo and Reba, and also welcomes local musical talent. There are two roles available to volunteers: becoming a volunteer guide and becoming a volunteer musician. As a guide, volunteers are “‘the eyes and ears” of Musicians On Call during the “bedside performance program” as well as the liaison between the hospitals and the volunteer musician. This means a volunteer guide is assigned to be an ambassador of a hospital or other healthcare facility and upholds policies and guidelines during the visit. They walk ahead of the musician and ask patients if they’d like to hear a song, and introduce the musician if they’re inclined. The musician then provides tunes for hospital patients. Spread the music by visiting musiciansoncall.org/volunteer.
S.F. Surfrider Foundation
Keeping beaches clean is a small way to make a big impact. The San Francisco Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to making sure the ocean and its beaches are safe for everyone to enjoy, including the marine creatures who call it home. Plastics are some of the worst offenders of ocean pollution, and they can cause lasting impacts on the food chain. S.F. Surfriders hosts periodic cleanups of some of the most idyllic beaches in The City on the first, third and last weekend of the month. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and litter grabbers, but the organization offers its own supplies. Catch some waves of good feeling at sf.surfrider.org.
Openhouse S.F.
The LGBTQ community in San Francisco faces unique challenges as they age, according to nonprofit Openhouse. It work is dedicated to keeping LGBTQ senior citizens connected, cared for and uplifted by offering housing assistance, social events and wellness check-ins. Volunteers are needed in several separate areas, including discussion facilitation, serving lunches, administrative tasks, car deliveries, general home maintenance, running errands and more. One popular choice is matching seniors with volunteer “friendly callers,” who check in on their senior partners at set intervals to say hi, run errands, provide tech support or lend a hand around the house. Building a relationship is a meaningful way to keep people involved and active in their community, vouches Openhouse. Make a new friend by visiting openhousesf.org/volunteer.
Asian Women’s Shelter
Founded in 1988, this shelter supports survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, especially those who are immigrants or refugees. The organization seeks to promote social and economic independence for survivors of violence. The website states: “AWS recognizes the abuse of power is the root cause of violence, all of our work is rooted in an intersectional and anti-oppression framework.” Because the shelter often works with people whose first language is not English, volunteers who can act as translators are very welcome. Help someone escape violence: sfaws.org/volunteer.
SFCASA
While Thanksgiving is a chance to spend time with family, the San Francisco Court Appointed Special Advocate Program asks families to take action. The nonprofit in the Mission District advocates for foster children who are traumatized and displaced by the foster care system by pairing youth with a volunteer for stability and safety. The volunteer is trained to address children’s individual needs in court and serve as consistent and caring resource. For CASA, citizen volunteers are the local solution. Change a child’s life: sfcasa.org/volunteer.