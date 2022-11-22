SF Food Bank volunteers

Volunteers at the S.F.-Marin Food Bank can serve in the warehouse or on the shop floor.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

The holiday season tends to inspire feelings of gratitude, joy and generosity. Some make it a tradition to spread the feeling by volunteering at a local nonprofit or social service. In San Francisco, there are over 1,500 volunteer opportunities available daily, according to VolunteerMatch. That means there is something for practically everyone.

Come one, come all — here’s where to volunteer in San Francisco over the holiday season.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

mhetherwick@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like