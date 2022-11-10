Hills that rise like the soil is laced with active yeast, an age old history of sourdough and lines of locals and visitors alike curving around Victorian facades waiting to patron esteemed pastry-shops — San Francisco is a baker’s city. Or at least a baked-goods city.
The Great British Baking Show, an amateur baking competition which initially airs on Channel 4 in the U.K., is just two episodes from announcing the winner of its baker's dozen season. The series is known for topping Netflix's most-watched lists.
This week, with the beloved backdrop of an event tent in an idyllic grassy expanse in England, the bakers will face off in the semi-finals. The episode hits Netflix Friday, November 11 at 12 a.m. PT.
They’ll return to the tent for the standard three challenges — the signature, technical, and showstopper — sharing a particular theme: sometimes based on a type of bake, sometimes a place or cuisine. That said, what would San Francisco Week look like?
The signature bake
The first bake of the week, the signature challenge, is meant to test the bakers on recipes that they’ve been able to practice. Often, the treats are something you’d encounter in run of the mill bake-shop — the kind of scrumptious selection they may have made for their friends or family. But it is expected to have a unique flare (and compelling flavors.)
The Bay Area’s storied staple, the mochi muffin, would serve audiences a slice of S.F. in the signature — though it may have to go by a different name. Trademark controversy pulled the item and its origin bakery into headlines earlier this year, but the bite has been in the Bay Area for years, initially sparking a craze in 2016.
Berkeley’s Third Culture bakery, which first popularized the muffin and later trademarked the title, was criticized for sending cease and desist letters to other local bakeries listing the muffin on their menu. Co-owner, Sam Butarbutar, says the muffin was inspired by an Indonesian dessert his mother introduced during his childhood.
The technical challenge
The technical challenge tests bakers on classic bakes that require thoughtful technique. Bakers can’t practice their recipe for this round — it's provided to them by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the (cheeky) judges. All bakers get the same recipe, often sparse in actual instruction and are forced to use their baking judgment to fill in the gaps.
And to be a foundational baker in San Francisco, you’ve got to know sourdough. Hearty loaves go back to The City's Gold Rush Era. Easy to come by yeast and the durability of the bread made it a popular choice among miners. In 1849, Boudin Bakery was founded. The bakery continues to use the same “mother sponge” sourdough starter today as they did upon first opening.
The artisanal sourdoughs that now define many-a Bay Area bakery would be the perfect technical for San Francisco Week.
The showstopper challenge tests the bakers creativity with a chaotic, over the top display meant to balance flavor and skill. It's the final contest of the week — often a chance for competitors to redeem themselves for earlier snafus or drive home a win.
Bob’s Donuts — already underscored with an expectation of grandeur, or at least magnitude — offer the perfect template. Bob’s has been an S.F. eatery since the 1960s. Their novelty giant donut challenge draws in crowds. The plentiful flavors and classic treats keep them coming back.
New episodes of The Great British Baking Show drop at midnight PT.
