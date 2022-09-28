An Urban Alchemy team tends to an unconscious homeless man on Market Street between the Tenderloin Center and the Orpheum Theater in June. The man was later revived by San Francisco Firefighters with Narcan.
San Francisco has a new target for one of its most dire public health challenges: Reduce overdose deaths by 15% by 2025.
The goal is part of a sweeping four-part plan introduced Wednesday that includes at least three “wellness hubs” that will provide overdose prevention services, clean supplies for drug use and connections to treatment or social services.
It also aims to ramp up connections to medication-assisted opioid treatment, such as buprenorphine and methadone, which help reduce opioid withdrawal symptoms and cravings and reduce the chance of overdose. Over the next three years, public health leaders hope to distribute 100,000 kits of the overdose-reversal medicine, naloxone, annually to drug users and community members.
'Kaiser needs to feel the pressure': San Francisco leaders want answers around the ongoing therapist strike at Kaiser Permanente, which continues to impact thousands of San Francisco residents and city workers
“We are really want to make sure naloxone is in the hands of people who are at risk of overdose or may be in a position to help,” said Dr. Hillary Kunins, Director of Behavioral Health for the San Francisco Public Health Department. “Particularly medication-assisted treatment we know to be the most effective strategy to prevent overdose death and support recovery.”
The plan comes as San Francisco continues to grapple with an overdose epidemic that has taken more than 391 lives in San Francisco since January 2022, according to data from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. In 2020, 725 people died of an overdose in San Francisco, and 641 people died in 2021.
The vast majority of overdose deaths in San Francisco have been among Black residents. The plan aims to cut down on the significant racial disparities by 30% by 2025 while also increasing the number of people receiving medication-assisted opioid addiction treatment by 30% the same year.
Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center experienced its largest COVID-19 outbreak to date in the month of August, more than two years after the height of the pandemic.
It's the most comprehensive look into how San Francisco aims to continue to prevent overdoses and use evidence-based strategies despite a recent veto by Governor Gavin Newsom that prevented safe consumption sites to operate in San Francisco and two other cities.
Mayor Breed and City Attorney David Chiu both indicated shortly after the governor’s veto that San Francisco leaders would continue to pursue the model under the leadership of a local nonprofit.
“We need to turn the corner on the crisis of overdose deaths and the high levels of addiction driven by the flood of fentanyl in San Francisco,” said Mayor London Breed. “The tools in this plan will help us make progress while we work with our partners at the state and federal governments to address an issue that impacts not only San Francisco, but our entire country.”
The hubs are largely modeled based on experience from the Tenderloin Center, a drop-in homelessness services center and supervised consumption site that The City opened in January 2021 under Mayor Breed’s emergency declaration for the neighborhood to address overdose and public drug use.
In another departure from her predecessor, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins will begin prose…
After much controversy, Mayor Breed announced the facility would close by the end of the year. But a new wellness hub could take its place as early as December 2022. Two additional hubs are expected to open in 2023, according to Kunins.
“We learned (through the Tenderloin Center) that people do show up for services that they identify as a need. We offered showers, other hygiene services, and a respectful place to drop into, and people showed up for those services,” Kunins said. “We learned it is imperative to engage people in risk reduction and overdose prevention even if they were not interested in seeking treatment at that moment.”
With legality of safe injection sites still in limbo, Kunins did not state whether the new facilities would host supervised consumption services. But, she said, the city is “working through that” and her department continues to support the model.
“We know based on the science and based on experience from more than 100 (supervised consumption sites) across the globe that they save lives and they can be implemented without adverse impact on communities,” Kunins said. “In this time of overdose crisis and with a very risky drug, fentanyl, being so present in the drug market here, trying new things and moving forward is really our imperative.”
Californians desperate for solutions to the visible misery of homeless and mentally ill residents on city sidewalks will scrutinize a new branch of the judicial system called CARE Court.
Fentanyl, an opioid about 50 times more potent than heroin, has been the most common substance involved in fatal overdoses in recent years in San Francisco.
In addition to opening the drop-in wellness centers, the plan aims to increase engagement with people who use drugs and are at a high risk of overdose through efforts such as public overdose response training.
It also aims to better cover the city geographically with its overdose prevention efforts. Many overdose prevention resources were concentrated in the Tenderloin during the pandemic, which has historically experienced more overdose deaths than most parts of the city.
The opioid epidemic’s reach goes well beyond San Francisco. Preside Joe Biden recently announced he is sending $107 million to California as part of a $1.5 billion national grant program that aims to curb the opioid overdose crisis.
The funding will be used to expand medication-assisted treatment, clean needle exchanges and naloxone distribution. But it will not fund supervised consumption sites, according to Anthony Cava, a spokesperson for the Department of Health Care Services.
Biden’s announcement dovetails with the Food and Drug Administration’s recently-updated guidance around the distribution of naloxone. The latest guidance aims to address current barriers to obtaining naloxone by allowing harm reduction programs in hard-hit communities to procure the drug directly from manufacturers and distributors.
“Entities such as harm reduction programs help save lives by making naloxone available in underserved communities,” Marta Sokolowska, Deputy Center Director for Substance Use and Behavioral Health at the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, wrote about the updated framework. “The agency intends to stand by these efforts by supporting harm reduction groups’ ability to acquire FDA-approved naloxone products.
Biden’s plan also gives $12 million to law enforcement in “high-intensity drug trafficking areas” to support efforts to reduce violent crime and improve public data. This is on top of the $275 million that Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy announced in April which aims to “dismantle illicit finance operations of drug traffickers.”
Sanctions targeting the fentanyl supply chain in places such as Mexico are also ramping up, according to Biden’s latest announcement.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.