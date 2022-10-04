SFO airport food workers strike for higher wages

Fast-food workers strike outside of San Francisco International Airport on Sept. 27, 2022. UNITE Here Local 2 announced 99.5% of its members had ratified a new contract over the weekend. (Ted Waechter/UNITE Here Local 2)

 Ted Waechter/UNITE Here Local 2

San Francisco International Airport food workers' strike is in the rearview mirror, and union officials say their members' eyes are on a future that includes raises up to $5 an hour within the next two years. 

UNITE HERE Local 2, which represents about 1,000 employees of food and beverage sellers at the airport, announced 99.5% of its members on Sunday voted in favor of a new contract following last week's strike

Senior Digital Writer | Producer 