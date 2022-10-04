Fast-food workers strike outside of San Francisco International Airport on Sept. 27, 2022. UNITE Here Local 2 announced 99.5% of its members had ratified a new contract over the weekend. (Ted Waechter/UNITE Here Local 2)
San Francisco International Airport food workers' strike is in the rearview mirror, and union officials say their members' eyes are on a future that includes raises up to $5 an hour within the next two years.
UNITE HERE Local 2, which represents about 1,000 employees of food and beverage sellers at the airport, announced 99.5% of its members on Sunday voted in favor of a new contract followinglast week's strike.
Organizers said the new contract includes an immediate hourly raise of $3, with hourly wages set to rise an additional $2 by September 2024. The union tentatively reached an agreement with the airport's restaurants late last Wednesday night — two days after the strike began — which the union's bargaining committee unanimously approved.
Most workers, according to the union, were making $17.05 per hour prior to the strike. Under the new contract, they are now making $20.05 and they will make $22.05 an hour two years from now. They will also receive a one-time $1,500 bonus after not receiving a raise for three years.
"This victory shows the world that fast-food jobs can in fact be good, family-sustaining jobs, and it's all because workers had the courage to strike," Anand Singh, President of UNITE HERE Local 2, said in a statement. "After three years without a raise, SFO's fast-food workers were tired of working two or even three jobs just to survive — so they took their lives into their own hands and won a better future."
It's going to take a lot longer to fill Muni's 300 operator vacancies if the current pace continues.
The union contract also includes free medical, dental and vision insurance for their families, which organizers said includes co-pays totaling fewer than $30 for the vast majority of doctor's visits and prescriptions, as well as a defined-benefit pension and a retention policy for workers who lose their jobs when vendors leave the airport.
"This victory is more than I ever dreamed of," April Asfour, a cook at the airport's Boudin Bakery Café, said in a statement. "I have six kids, and this raise will help me to support them. And with the health care that we won, I can cover all of them for free. I'm so proud that we stood up for ourselves, because everything we won will help me give my family a better life."
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.