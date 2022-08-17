sf.SFUSDfood.0526

Students at Everett Middle School line up for lunch at the school’s cafeteria in August 2015. (Kevin Kelleher/S.F. Examiner)

 By Michael Barba

Egg white breakfast wraps, vegetarian ramen, gumbo, glazed carrots and organic cheeseburgers aren’t just trendy restaurant offerings — they’re on some of the breakfast and lunch menus at California schools.

With an influx of state and federal funding aimed at expanding access to school meals, California districts are ramping up food production, upgrading menus and using more fresh, healthy ingredients than before. School meals will continue to be free for all California students, as they have been since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Place your free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.