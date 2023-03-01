Esteban Castano and Rahul Raina launched TRM Labs to use blockchain data to help crypto companies gain insights into their customers.
But one day in 2018, a client asked if the San Francisco startup’s technology could also be used to track bad guys, criminals using blockchain for illicit finance. It was a realm of financial crime regulation called AML, anti-money laundering.
“We said, ‘Yes, we can build that,’” Castano told The Examiner. “The next day I went home and Googled ‘AML,’” he quipped.
Hunting down money launderers and other criminals on blockchains has become a critical part of the crypto industry and beyond.
Crypto companies and traditional banks use the technology to make sure they’re complying with regulations. Law enforcement agencies and policymakers rely on the tools offered by companies like industry leader Chainalysis and TRM Labs to keep track of criminal organizations and entities violating economic sanctions, such the ones imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with The Examiner, Castano, who dropped out of Stanford Business School to focus on TRM Labs, talked about the unexpected and quirky journey that led him and his co-founder to what has become an important sector of the crypto industry.
This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.
How did you get started? My co-founder Rahul Raina and I met in Mexico City working for an education nonprofit called Generation.org. We met, like all good things, over tacos. Early on, we both knew that we wanted to start a company. We got a really good piece of advice from a mentor, which is that innovation is found around the corner. The device was basically that it’s really difficult to stand in front of a whiteboard and imagine the next billion-dollar company. You have to be out in the world, exposed to problems that no one has seen before, to discover those opportunities.
So the first idea we had was PokemonGo for crypto, where we would be a gaming company dropping NFT’s in the real world that people could pick up. The first problem that we encountered was the need to track the NFTs — (to figure out) which addresses were holding which NFTs. So we built an analytics tool. The second problem that we encountered was fraud. We had multiple users. We saw multiple accounts being registered with the same Ethereum address.
Over time, while we were building this really terrible game, we came to realize that being able to read data from the blockchain to translate that complex activity and make it intelligible and useful was something that a lot of people, regardless of what they were building on blockchains, were going to need. That’s where the idea of TRM, or token relationship management, came out of.
What was the name of the gaming company? I can’t tell you because it’s too embarrassing.
Now you have to tell me! It was called Token Drop. Long story short, we’re terrible game developers. One night we were listening to a podcast about startups. It was the story of Slack. If you’ve heard the story of Slack, they were a gaming company that pivoted to their internal messaging tool that they had built. Rahul and I kind of looked at each other, and our game wasn’t going anywhere. We said, “Well, we have this internal analytics tool. What if we tried to sell that?” That’s how we landed on TRM, or Token Relationship Management.
It was 2018 when we started. By the end of the year, we had made the change. Rahul had quit his job at OpenDoor, and I had dropped out of Stanford Business School.
How did you navigate the crypto market then? It was around the time of an earlier crypto boom that subsequently led to another downturn. We got another piece of good advice from a mentor, which was that big companies are built when you believe something that others don’t and you’re right. Rahul and I asked ourselves: What do we believe that others don’t? And it was that crypto would be used by over a billion people in the next decade despite the short-term volatility we were seeing.
The second thing that we believed was that a critical ingredient to making crypto successful was building more trust in digital assets, and more safety in this ecosystem. We were focused on helping token issuers like stablecoin companies understand their user base, to answer questions like, how many addresses are holding my token and how is that number changing over time?
It was a little bit of serendipity that we discovered this compliance and AML world. One of our customers using our analytics product sat next to the compliance person, and the compliance person looked over their shoulder and said, “Who built this? Can you introduce me?”
So he showed up at our office in the SoMa district of San Francisco. The customer said, “Can you convert your analytics to help me detect money laundering on Ethereum.” They had signed a contract with Chainalysis, which didn’t support Ethereum. We said, “Yes, we can build that.” (Chainalysis confirmed that it expanded beyond bitcoin only in 2019.)
Of course, the next day I went home and Googled “AML.” But that was the foray into that space. It was around January of 2019 that we planted our flag in this market of building a safer financial system for billions of people. We realize the actual hair on fire problem in crypto today is compliance and anti-money laundering or for the public sector, investigating financial crime.
Talk about your early dealings with law enforcement agencies. Towards the end of 2018, we had this idea that we should pivot to compliance. We had raised a seed round and we said, “Well, let’s try an experiment. What if we announced our fundraise, and we positioned ourselves as a compliance startup?”
We did that and when I woke up that morning, I had a ton of inbound emails from some of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, but notably one of the top five largest banks in the U.S. It was from their fraud team that was seeing credit cards being sold on the Dark Web for crypto.
That person at this bank introduced me to the Secret Service. And we were able to establish a relationship with the Secret Service. That then led to an introduction to the FBI. We flew out to D.C. to meet with the FBI. Rahul and I shared a futon at an Airbnb.
We’re going to the FBI, but we’re still a startup. It’s essentially like three or four employees. So we were trying to save money.
There was this “aha” moment when we were with the FBI. We were showing the tool we had built, and for all these companies it was really valuable to them.
Let’s fast forward a bit. Two years ago, crypto was hot, then everything started crashing in late 2021. What has been the most difficult part of navigating what happened? I’ll give you my honest opinion, and then I will try to come up with a better answer. We’ve been super fortunate. We’ve been tripling our growth year after year for three plus years now. Part of that is because what we’re offering to the market is a must have. If you are a crypto firm or a crypto exchange or a financial institution, being able to mitigate AML risk is often the very top of your checklist.
There has been a heightened focus on regulation. How have you navigated that trend? It’s bridging knowledge gaps in both the private sector and the public sector. If you started a company in the 1990s, you don’t need permission to create a website. If you’re a crypto entrepreneur, suddenly there’s a lot of things that you have to get permission for, especially if you’re talking about handling people’s money.
There’s this enormous effort in how you upskill this wave of entrepreneurs on regulatory requirements. In the public sector, crypto breaks a lot of the assumptions in historical legislation. A lot of our existing AML regime is based on this premise that the only entities that have visibility into illicit activity were the financial institutions themselves. We’ve deputized those financial institutions, and required them to detect money laundering. Crypto breaks that assumption. Today, supervisors and law enforcement have direct visibility of every transaction on the blockchain. Without needing a subpoena or a suspicious activity report, they can detect illicit activity.
It’s those types of paradigm shifts where there’s the most growing pains. I think we’re on a decade-plus journey of having crypto-native legislation that is based on these new assumptions we have in this new financial system.
One thing that has changed is the VC community has sort of soured on crypto. What do you see in terms of the investment interest? The VC tourists may have soured on crypto. But those VCs that have spent a meaningful amount of time in the space, understand the technology and are talking to entrepreneurs, are as bullish as ever in crypto.
What are you most concerned about? That is a good question. It’s probably some black swan cybersecurity risk, some protocol that is systemically important getting hacked or something.