Anti-Asian hate crimes, larceny and theft in San Francisco experienced a historic spike last year, and polls have shown that citizens are deeply concerned about crime in the city. Officials say that these four bills signed by Governor Newsom could take steps toward a safer San Francisco.
SB 301 and AB 1700: controlling stolen goods being sold online.
These bills will enforce transparency in the online marketplace, particularly on sites that host third-party vendors, like Amazon, eBay, Depop and Etsy, but they apply to any sellers that make at least $20k in annual gross revenue. Ideally, these changes will prevent unlawful undercutting, copying of goods and theft of property for resale.
AB 1700 will provide a legal avenue for the public to report goods they see online, which they suspect to be stolen.
SB 301 will require key information to be displayed in plain sight for consumers on the company’s website, including identifying factors like a vendor’s physical address, bank information and contact information.
"As the trend of buying goods online continues to grow, it makes sense that organized theft rings are also turning to the internet to sell stolen goods — goods frequently stolen from brick and mortar stores," said state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley. "Today, Governor Newsom signed SB 301, a bill I authored to protect consumers and retailers by helping prevent organized retail theft from using web marketplaces to sell stolen products."
AB 485 and AB 557: hate crime prevention.
These bills will create better avenues for local law enforcement to address hate crimes in their respective areas.
AB 485 focuses on making hate crime statistics more transparent at the local level, and keeps them updated on a monthly basis. Current law dictates local agencies must send an annual report to the Department of Justice, information from which is compiled and hosted on the DOJ website. With AB 485, all hate crime statistics will also be on the local agency's website.
AB 557 provides funding for the development of vertical prosecution, a process that means one prosecutor stays with a case from start to finish. Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance, author of the bill, said he got the idea from S.F. Superior Court Judge Victor Hwang, who prosecuted hate crimes while in office as DA.
"This [bill] will help crack down on the spike in hate crimes that California has seen in Asian, Black, Jewish, LGBTQ+ and immigrant communities since the pandemic started," said Muratsuchi. "Vertical prosecutions for hate crimes ensure higher conviction rates by assigning a prosecutor to a case from investigation to trial [...] This is important because hate crimes are crimes not just against individual victims, they harm entire communities."
