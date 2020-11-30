Harlan Kelly, head of SFPUC, charged with fraud in widening Nuru scandal

Harlan Kelly, the general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, stepped down from his role Monday after being charged with fraud for allegedly trading insider information about a lucrative city contract for a paid family vacation.

The March 2016 trip to China is just one of the bribes Kelly is alleged to have accepted from permit expediter Walter Wong, who agreed to cooperate with the FBI investigation into City Hall corruption when the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him in June.

Kelly is the latest defendant named in the growing scandal that began with charges against ex-Public Works head Mohammed Nuru and restruateur Nick Bovis. He is married to Naomi Kelly, the most powerful non-elected official in San Francisco.

Kelly is not on leave from the SFPUC as of Monday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the agency. The SFPUC declined to answer questions regarding the integrity of its bidding process citing the ongoing investigation.

Brian Getz, an attorney for Kelly, disputed the allegations when reached by the San Francisco Examiner.

“The charges are false and we are going to show that in court,” Getz said. “Harlan Kelly has been a loyal oublic servant for 35 years and he has served the people of San Francisco with honor and distinction. He has never done anything close to what they are charging.”

Getz did not respond to a request for comment.

Kelly allegedly took his wife, mother-in-law and two children to China on Wong’s dime in March 2016, according to the complaint complaint against him. At the time, Wong was seeking to obtain a lucrative streetlight upgrade contract from the SFPUC through Green Source Trading LLC, a company he “ran through his son.”

“Thank you for the best family vacation ever! A little something for everyone!” Kelly allegedly wrote to Wong in April 2016, shortly after the trip.

Kelly is alleged to have given Wong confidential information about the project during the bidding process. While Wong’s company ultimately did not win the contract,

Brin aGetz

the charges are false and we are going to show that in court

we are looking forward to going on dec 8 and getting this process started

garlan jelly has been a loyal oublic servant for 35 years and he has served the peoople of san frnaicsoc with honor and distinction

he has never done anything close to what they are charging

there has always been an overlap between businessa nd social relationshupso n san frnaicsoc politics

it was a social relationsjhip and harlan jelly paid every penny

of that trip

it neevr happened

dec 8

raid his home today

they found absolutley nothing that is going to hekp his case

there was nothing in his house that supports their case

Inner Sunset

The alleged bribe is just one part of the “corrupt partnership” Kelly is alleged to have engaged in with permit expediter Walter Wong, who is cooperating with the FBI investigation into City Hall after

agreed to cooperate with the ongoing FBI investigation into City Hall after being charged in June.

has been charged with fraud for allegedly accepting a paid family vacation from a permitting consultant who was seeking to win a contract from the agency.

engaging in a “years-long bribery scheme and corrupt partnership” with a leading local permitting consultant, federal authorities said Monday.

Kelly, who was appointed as general manager of the SFPUC by former Mayor Ed Lee in 2012, is the latest city official to be charged in an expanding corruption probe that began in January with the case against ex-Public Works head Mohammed Nuru.

Kelly is married to City Administrator Naomi Kelly, the most powerful non-elected official in The City.

Among other allegations, Kelly is accused of accepting a March 2016 trip to China and Hong Kong that permit expediter Walter Wong allegedly funded for the Kelly family at a time when Wong was seeking a lucrative contract to upgrade streetlights in San Francisco, according to the complaint.

“Thank you for the best family vacation ever! A little something for everyone!” Kelly allegedly wrote to Wong through WeChat the following month after the trip.

Kelly allegedly hand-delivered confidential documents about the project to Wong and also delayed a deadline during the bidding process when Wong was “behind in preparing his bid” on the contract, according to the complaint.

Back in June, Wong agreed to cooperate with the ongoing FBI investigation into City Hall when the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged him with conspiracy.

Kelly is charged with one count of honest services wire fraud. He is not in custody and is due to appear in court Dec. 8.

The complaint, filed Nov. 25, can be viewed here.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/