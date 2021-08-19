David Rawlings and Gillian Welch appeared as Dave Rawlings Machine at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park in 2016; due to continuing public health concerns, the free huge outdoor acoustic music celebration won’t happen in person, but will be online again this year. (Shutterstock)

David Rawlings and Gillian Welch appeared as Dave Rawlings Machine at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park in 2016; due to continuing public health concerns, the free huge outdoor acoustic music celebration won’t happen in person, but will be online again this year. (Shutterstock)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival moves online

‘We can’t waver from our mission of providing the safest environment’

By Megan Munce

Bay City News Foundation

For the second year in a row, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival will take place online instead of Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, the festival’s organizers announced Thursday.

The festival — themed “Come What May” — will still host three days of performances from Oct. 1-3, but will be entirely live-streamed. Fans can tune in to the combination of live and pre-recorded performances every day of the festival at 1 p.m.

San Francisco and much of the Bay Area have been in the midst of another surge of COVID-19 cases, with San Francisco averaging 192 new cases per day over the last seven days. Though COVID-related deaths are much lower than in previous surges, the festival organizers said close communication with The City and their own COVID safety advisors led them to move the festival online.

“We can’t waver from our mission of providing the safest and most magical musical environment, with all the care and consideration for our festivalgoers and artists, that has been at the heart of Hardly Strictly for over two decades,” organizers said in their announcement.

When the pandemic forced the festival online last year as well, a three-hour broadcast titled “Let the Music Play On” garnered over a million views and $500,000 in donations for Artist Relief, an initiative offering emergency grants to artists during the pandemic.

The broadcast later spurred a web series titled “Let the Music Play On & On” that released 15 episodes between November 2020 and June 2021.

The festival has 27 sets scheduled for this October’s online festival, set to be live-streamed at hardlystrictlybluegrass.com, facebook.com/hardlystrictlybluegrass, and youtube.com/user/hsbfest.

Pop Music

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Are small business owners angry enough at Gavin Newsom to throw him out of office?
Next story
EPA announces $168M for Peninsula, East Bay water infrastructure projects

Just Posted

David Rawlings and Gillian Welch appeared as Dave Rawlings Machine at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass in Golden Gate Park in 2016. (Shutterstock)
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival moves online

‘We can’t waver from our mission of providing the safest environment’

Businesses selling cannabis legally in California are losing revenue because their efforts to market via texting have been hampered. (Shutterstock)
The texting conundrum facing cannabis companies

‘It’s like all mainstream pipelines of information have gatekeepers’

Three companies are accused of selling and distributing unregistered guns in the suit filed by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. (Shutterstock)
SF DA announces civil lawsuit against ghost gun manufacturers

‘It is not enough wait until after a crime has occurred involving a firearm’

Carla Short, who has served in various posts in the San Francisco Department of Public Works since 2004, takes over as interim director on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Public Works)
Carla Short named interim SF Public Works director

San Francisco officials on Thursday announced Carla Short has been appointed to… Continue reading

Andrew McDowell, who owns With Love Market & Cafe in Los Angeles, thinks the money spent on the recall election should instead go to struggling small businesses. (Pablo Unzueta/CalMatters)
Are small business owners angry enough at Gavin Newsom to throw him out of office?

By Sameea Kamal CalMatters Andrew McDowell, who owns a cafe in downtown… Continue reading

Most Read