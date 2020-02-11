Cleaning up Public Works

Supervisor Matt Haney on Tuesday announced a plan to bring introduce a charter amendment for the November ballot that would split and restructure Public Works, creating a new city department whose chief responsibility is keeping the streets clean.

Under the measure, San Francisco would establish the Department of Street Cleaning and Sanitation that would set specific standards for keeping The City clean and ways to measure the results citywide.

“I don’t have to tell anyone that our current system for keeping San Francisco clean has completely failed,” said Haney. “Our streets are filled with trash, our sidewalks are covered with human waste, and in many parts of the city you can walk for blocks without finding a single trash can.”

That is why he is proposing to bring to voters the “Clean City Act” to create this separate city department — removing the street cleaning function from Public Works — as well as create a city commission to provide oversight of the department.

Haney said the current Public Works Department has a large scope of work under 15 separate branches, from construction management to urban forestry, and fails to give enough focus to another one of its responsibilities — street cleaning.

He likened his proposal to similar restructuring The City has done in the past to provide greater accountability and focus on key issues, pointing to the creation of the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing.

The proposal comes a day after long-time Public Works head Mohammed Nuru resigned from his position. He was arrested last month and faces a federal wire fraud charge for allegedly conspiring with local restaurateur Nick Bovis to bribe an airport commission to a chicken restaurant lease at the San Francisco International Airport.

“Public Works just isn’t doing the work that common sense dictates they should be doing to make our streets clean. Just putting a new “Mr. Clean” in place is not going to change that, we have to design a system that can deliver results,” he said.

Haney is expected to request the City Attorney’s Office draft the measure today and will introduce it in the coming weeks. It would take a board vote to place it on the November ballot.

