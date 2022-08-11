A fierce critic of San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has decided to run against her.

John Hamasaki, a former police commissioner and current Twitter rabble rouser, announced his candidacy on Thursday.

During his tenure on the police commission, from which he resigned in March, Hamasaki was a regular advocate for police reform.

His entrance into the fray is a boon to progressives, who were at risk of having no clear option after former District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced he would not seek election. Hamasaki strongly backed former Boudin, who was recalled by 55% of voters in June amid rising concerns about public safety.

Since Jenkins appointment in July, Hamasaki has regularly lobbed criticism her way.

That includes for this week’s revelation that Jenkins was paid more than $100,000 for consulting work by a nonprofit tied to the recall effort, which she helped spearhead as a self-described volunteer. (Jenkins has maintained that her volunteer work for the recall was separate from her paid work on behalf of the separate nonprofit).

Jenkins, appointed by Mayor London Breed, has already qualified to appear on the November ballot. She’s already won the endorsement of several elected leaders, including State Sen. Scott Wiener and Supervisors Matt Dorsey, Ahsha Safai, and Rafael Mandelman.

Hamasaki took out nomination papers from the Department of Elections on Thursday and has until Friday to return them with the requisite filing fee to appear on the ballot.

Also in the running is Joe Alioto Veronese, whose grandfather was former Mayor Joe Alioto. Like Hamasaki, Alioto Veronese is an attorney and former police commissioner. Other candidates include Maurice Chenier, who will appear on the ballot, and Austin Hills, who has yet to complete the process.

The winner of the election will serve the remainder of Boudin’s original term, which is set for election again in 2023.

Boudin announced last week that he would not seek election this fall.