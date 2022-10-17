181025-SFE-M-ARandallHalloween

Student volunteers will guide trick-or-treaters through the hallways, pointing out participating dorms and ushering kids up to the celebration in the skyroom at the top of the building.

 By Examiner Staff

This Halloween, UC Hastings' residential tower is opening its doors to the young trick-or-treaters of the Tenderloin for a night of community building and safe yet spooky fun.

Going trick-or-treating can be the highlight of a kid's year, but even the hosts at Hastings are excited for the event, said student vice president Tuesday Rose Thornton.

tower

A flyer for the Halloween in the Tower celebration.

