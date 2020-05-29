Haight Street group drops ties with prominent pro-Trump attorney

Days after filing a lawsuit against the City over a planned sanctioned homeless camping site on Stanyan Street, a group of Haight neighbors have fired a Trump-supporting attorney who was representing them.

Concerned Citizens of the Haight, a newly-formed community group opposing the “Safe Sleeping” site, is no longer represented by Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney and Republican party official. Dhillon’s firm, Dhillon Law Group, filed a lawsuit on their behalf on Tuesday seeking to stop San Francisco from opening the emergency encampment on the site of a former McDonald’s.

Joe Goldmark and Paul Geffner, the respective owners of the neighboring Ameoba Music and Escape from New York Pizza, are part of the effort and announced their separation from Dhillon on Friday.

“Mistakes were made,” said Ameoba Music in a tweet on Friday. “A lawyer was recommended to us and in haste we took the recommendation without a thorough vetting. Harmeet Dhillon’s politics are obviously not in line with Amoeba Music’s beliefs and vision, and we have therefore parted ways.”

A number of social media users had declared they would boycott the stores over the lawsuit and their involvement with Dhillon after the lawsuit was announced on Wednesday.

Dhillon, a conservative regular on Fox News, is behind other legal efforts challenging Gov. Gavin Newsom on coronavirus health orders and a move to switch California to mail-in ballots to allow safe voting during the current pandemic.

Dhillon could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

The CCOH suit alleges that operating the site at 730 Stanyan St. would violate their constitutional rights and constitute negligence, ignore zoning. It argues that the residents and businesses would be “irreparably harmed by the imminent crime and disease that is amply foreseeable as a result of this change.”

It was not immediately clear Friday if CCOH has found a replacement attorney or if the suit in federal court will continue.

The “Safe Sleeping Village,” run by Larkin Street Youth Services and Homeless Youth Alliance, opened Friday morning and is expected to hold 40 to 45 spots. Occupants will be provided with showers, meals, sanitized bathrooms and storage under 24/7 supervision for the site’s run of three to six months.

“We have nothing but compassion for the unhoused populations of California, but when other options are available, we fail to see the compassion behind the decision to house humans in a parking lot,” Amoeba wrote. “We have been pushing the City to use some of the over 2,000 hotel rooms that they are already paying for to house these people rather than have them on the cement.”

San Francisco first opened a sanctioned sleeping site near the Main Library at Civic Center earlier in May and is planning to open more.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the neighborhood, and the Board of Supervisors have passed legislation mandating the placement of unhoused residents in hotel rooms, but Breed has resisted that plan, saying it requires extensive staffing and cannot be done quickly.

“The safe sleeping site is not a substitute to getting people in hotel rooms, which we as a City need to be doing in a robust way,” Preston said earlier this week. But, he added, “It’ll be a huge improvement over what we currently have.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

