Gunmen release barrage of gunfire in Bayview shooting captured on video

San Francisco police on Wednesday released surveillance video appearing to show four gunmen unload a barrage of gunfire on a residential street in the Bayview earlier this month in a shooting that injured two victims.
The unidentified shooters can be seen emerging from a black four-door Chevrolet SS with tinted windows in the video, recorded on unit block of Osceola Lane at around 8:19 p.m. on July 11, according to police.
Osceola Shooting Video from San Francisco Police on Vimeo.
One man was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive, while another suffered a life-threatening injury.
Dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings were found at the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.
