Gunmen release barrage of gunfire in Bayview shooting captured on video

San Francisco police on Wednesday released surveillance video appearing to show four gunmen unload a barrage of gunfire on a residential street in the Bayview earlier this month in a shooting that injured two victims.

The unidentified shooters can be seen emerging from a black four-door Chevrolet SS with tinted windows in the video, recorded on unit block of Osceola Lane at around 8:19 p.m. on July 11, according to police.

Osceola Shooting Video from San Francisco Police on Vimeo.

One man was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive, while another suffered a life-threatening injury.

Dozens of rifle and handgun shell casings were found at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The video can be viewed here.

Crime

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/