Gunman at large after shooting man, 25, in Bayview

A 25-year-old man was injured during a shooting in the Bayview on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man was struck by gunfire on Fitzgerald Avenue between Jennings and Keith streets at around 4:24 p.m. when an unidentified shooter opened fire several times, according to police.

The handgun-wielding suspect fled in a vehicle, while the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not made an arrest as of Wednesday morning or released a detailed description of the gunman and his vehicle.

