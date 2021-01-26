Groups rally outside SF consulate in support of Indian farmers

Gurvinder Singh chants during a protest in front of the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Gurvinder Singh chants during a protest in front of the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
A group of protesters rally near the Indian Consulate in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)A group of protesters rally near the Indian Consulate in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters demonstrate near the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Protesters demonstrate near the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
A demonstrator holds a sign that reads, “We are farmers, not terrorists” during the protest. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)A demonstrator holds a sign that reads, “We are farmers, not terrorists” during the protest. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
(Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)(Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Jassmeet Singh speaks to a crowd of people in front of the Indian Consulate on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 during a protest organized by Sikhs for Justice to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its passage of recent agriculture bills that hurt small farmers in the Punjab region. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Jassmeet Singh speaks to a crowd of people in front of the Indian Consulate on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 during a protest organized by Sikhs for Justice to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its passage of recent agriculture bills that hurt small farmers in the Punjab region. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Jassmeet Singh points to the flag of India on top of the Consulate of India during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)Jassmeet Singh points to the flag of India on top of the Consulate of India during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
(Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)(Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco Police Department stand in front of the Consulate of India behind metal barriers during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. In India, protests have turned violent. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)San Francisco Police Department stand in front of the Consulate of India behind metal barriers during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. In India, protests have turned violent. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Demonstrators gathered outside the Consulate of India in San Francisco’s Richmond District Tuesday to protest in sympathy with farmers in India who have been fighting a series of agricultural bills that they say are leaving them economically devastated.

Demonstrators rallied around the cry of “No Farm! No Food!”

Timed to coincide with protests in the India capital of New Delhi on national holiday Republic Day, the SF rally was organized by Sikhs for Justice. Protests also took place in New York City and Washington, D.C., which are also home to large Sikh communities, as well as in Canada and Europe.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsWorld

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/

Previous story
City braced for first major winter storm of season
Next story
Students, families call for culture shift at Lowell after racist incident

Just Posted

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott listens at a rally to commemorate the life of George Floyd and others killed by police outside City Hall on Monday, June 1, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Will the Biden Administration help SF speed up police reform?

City has struggled to implement changes without federal oversight

Lowell High School (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Students, families call for culture shift at Lowell after racist incident

District to explore changes including possible revision of admissions policy

Alan Wong was among California National Guard members deployed to Sacramento to provide security the weekend before the presidential inauguration. (Courtesy photo)
CCSF board member tests positive for COVID-19 after National Guard deployment

Alan Wong spent eight days in Sacramento protecting State Capitol before Inauguration Day

Due to a lack of votes in his favor, record-holding former Giant Barry Bonds (pictured at tribute to Willie McCovey in 2018) will not be entering the National Baseball Hall of Fame in the near future.<ins> (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Ex-Giants star Barry Bonds again falls short of Hall of Fame

After striking out yet again in his bid to join Major League… Continue reading

San Francisco firefighter Keith Baraka has filed suit against The City alleging discrimination on the basis of race and sexual orientation.<ins></ins>
Gay black firefighter sues city for discrimination

A San Francisco firefighter who says he was harassed and discriminated against… Continue reading

Most Read