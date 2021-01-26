Groups rally outside SF consulate in support of Indian farmers

Gurvinder Singh chants during a protest in front of the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) A group of protesters rally near the Indian Consulate in the Richmond District on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Protesters demonstrate near the Consulate of India in the Richmond District on Tuesday. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) A demonstrator holds a sign that reads, “We are farmers, not terrorists” during the protest. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Jassmeet Singh speaks to a crowd of people in front of the Indian Consulate on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 during a protest organized by Sikhs for Justice to protest Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for its passage of recent agriculture bills that hurt small farmers in the Punjab region. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) Jassmeet Singh points to the flag of India on top of the Consulate of India during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner) San Francisco Police Department stand in front of the Consulate of India behind metal barriers during a protest on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. In India, protests have turned violent. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Demonstrators gathered outside the Consulate of India in San Francisco’s Richmond District Tuesday to protest in sympathy with farmers in India who have been fighting a series of agricultural bills that they say are leaving them economically devastated.

Demonstrators rallied around the cry of “No Farm! No Food!”

Timed to coincide with protests in the India capital of New Delhi on national holiday Republic Day, the SF rally was organized by Sikhs for Justice. Protests also took place in New York City and Washington, D.C., which are also home to large Sikh communities, as well as in Canada and Europe.

Bay Area Newssan francisco newsWorld

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/