A pop-up store at Stonestown Galleria has experienced a rare pandemic retail success: a collective of eco-friendly beauty companies that are not just selling their products, but educating the public about them.
Of the 32 sustainable cosmetics companies that partnered with Conscious Beauty Collective creator Lynn Power, 30 were founded by women. One-fifth were started in the Bay Area, where Power’s first solo pop-up has been running since April in the Lakeshore Mall.
Power, who will take her pop-up to Boston when June ends, said she came up with the concept based on her experience running a small, environmentally sustainable business in a competitive market. A Consumer Insights study commissioned by marketing company Vesta last year showed there’s a stigma around green beauty products. The majority of the 1,200 people surveyed said they generally expected more natural products to be “less effective, less luxurious and less long lasting.”
That’s an assumption Power and her peers aim to disprove — and is part of wider trend.
The development and success of green products is a key environmental health development, argues Bay Area journalist and UC Berkeley lecturer Mark Schapiro in his 2009 book “Exposed: The Toxic Chemistry of Everyday Products and What’s at Stake for American Power.” Schapiro reported there’s long been a short-term focus on what chemicals do to improve a product rather on than what harm that might cause a human in the long term.
”Many mass-produced cosmetics contain ingredients that can harm women’s health, from endocrine disputers to carcinogens,” he wrote to The Examiner in an email. “Some of the big brands have started removing them, but, critically, there are few, if any, new laws governing the ingredients in cosmetics. They were exempted from regulation when the FDA was created in the previous century (other than hair dyes).”
Earning consumer trust
Power said the companies involved in the Conscious Beauty Collective have to earn the trust of buyers and often with fewer resources.
“We launched in February 2020 at New York Fashion Week, right before COVID. We are a small, indie brand with no investment money,” said Power, CEO of Masami, which sells vegan hair products in sustainable packaging. “Retailers are all struggling, too, so trying to get their attention has been really hard. I looked at what was working for us the last few years and brand partnerships have been one of the best ways we have grown our business.”
Power reached out to existing collaborators such as Herb + Flora — a sustainable beauty product company based in New York — and gauged that there would be significant demand for a space (determined to be a temporary shop) to promote like-minded small businesses. All they had to do was pay a flat rate.
“We started in April and we were going to do two months, but it’s been going so well that we extended it a month,” Power said. “I swapped out some brands to keep it fresh.”
Cindy Barberes, owner of H.Honeycup, runs one of the companies that joined the Conscious Beauty Collective at Stonestone. A corporate professional who moved into natural body products in 2017, Barberes joined forces with Power because of her commitment to skin care products made without harmful ingredients. A peer-reviewed study published in 2021 found that “forever chemicals” — or chemicals that cannot break down naturally — were present in more than half of the 231 makeup samples scientists tested.
“The industry is smaller than you would think. You sort of get to know who the movers and shakers are, who has a good reputation if you’ve been doing it for a while,” Barberes said. “I said to Lynn that I feel like I’m with my people. (We) are all like-minded and believe in the environment, transparency and giving back.”
Power said the success at Stonestown Galleria has been a nice surprise. Ongoing specials, like in-person facials advertised online, may account for some of the crowd, speculated Barberes.
“It’s a very food-centric mall, which is good and bad. There’s a bit of a challenge: People aren’t necessarily there for beauty products,” she said. “That said, I’ve felt really good about the whole experience so far (even with it) being a ton of work.”
Those who enter the pop-up, which ends Thursday, are greeted by USF marketing students who staff the store for an internship credit and are trained in the composition of the various products.
“We did that because it enabled us to get people who are both interested in beauty and social media,” Power said. “We have learned a lot, and one of the big things is that when founders specifically are engaged with the pop-up sales are better overall for everybody.”
Beyond the physical show, Power has been speaking with the heads of the green beauty ventures on channels like TalkShopLive and YouTube.
“The brands that are more successful are the ones that are doing more, the ones that are leaning in and engaged,” she said.
Barberes has been doing virtual events until she can reunite with the collective in person in September — the start of the second pop-up.
“It gives you a platform to not only to network with your peers but all these social media opportunities,” Barberes said. “We get an update every two weeks as far as sales. But, honestly, if I had a low number of sales, the opportunities far outweigh a month’s worth of (revenue).”