Grass fire in Potrero Hill triggers evacuations

San Francisco firefighters on Friday responded to a grass fire in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood that forced some residents to evacuate their homes.

Fire officials first reported the fire via Twitter just before 1 p.m. near Connecticut and Wisconsin streets. Bystander videos from the area showed a large amount of smoke.

Residents along nearby Dakota and Missouri streets were advised to evacuate their homes immediately. Additionally, the Potrero Hill Recreation Center was evacuated.

Fire officials reported the fire contained at 2.5 acres as of shortly after 2 p.m. One adult was reported injured, but no structures were damaged.

A temporary evacuation shelter for residents has been established at Dakota and 25th streets.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

