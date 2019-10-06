Grass fire in Napa County spreads to 150 acres

A fast-moving vegetation fire spread quickly Sunday afternoon in Napa County as firefighters battled gusty winds and low humidity in the region, according to Cal Fire.

The fire, located west of Interstate Highway 80 and east of American Canyon, spread to 150 acres as of 5:15 p.m., with firefighters enduring wind gusts of over 20 mph and temperatures in the high 80s, a Cal Fire spokesman said.

There have also been reports of flames approaching backyards in the Cantada Way-Sorrento Lane neighborhood in far northeast American Canyon, near the Napa-Solano County line.

“Advisory Evacuations” are now in effect for residences along Newell Drive, Sagebush Lane north of Donaldson Way, Sorrento Lane, Farentino Place and Selvino Court, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

The “American Fire” was first called in at 1:14 p.m. Sunday, said Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean. The winds and heat are making for a “dangerous rate of spread,” he said, and as of 5 p.m. there was zero percent containment.

McLean couldn’t say how many firefighters are battling the fire at this point, but said Cal Fire is calling in “significant augmentation of our air and ground resources.” Departments from around central California are sending units.